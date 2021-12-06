Robin Lehner Turns Down Sweden's Olympic Invite

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner said he will not play for Sweden at the Beijing Olympics, citing mental health. “I’m very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it’s once in life time opportunity,” was tweeted from Lehner’s account after a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday. “Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health. Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand.”

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO