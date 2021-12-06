ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Robin Lehner Turns Down Sweden's Olympic Invite

RealGM
 2 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has told Sweden that he won't...

hockey.realgm.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Robin Lehner Posts Worrisome Cryptic Messages On Social Media.

Social media has always been a double edged sword for athletes. It can be use for plenty of charitable purposes and spread a great message to the youth. However sometimes it can also get athletes in trouble or have people wondering about their mental health. Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin...
NHL
markerzone.com

SWEDEN UNVEILS 2022 WINTER OLYMPIC JERSEYS

On Friday, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association unveiled their uniforms for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Sweden will stay with tradition, as they always do, wearing the Tre Kronor on their chest. The first jersey is yellow, as usual, with blue lettering and numbering. The second jersey is blue, with yellow lettering and numbering.
HOCKEY
The Eagle-Tribune

Vegas G Robin Lehner to skip Olympics, cites health reasons

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said Sunday he is skipping the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he had been expected to play for Sweden. The 30-year-old Lehner, from Gothenburg, Sweden, cited health reasons for skipping the Winter Games in Beijing. He is a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and his own struggles off the ice.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

After besting Swedish countrymate, Knights’ Lehner announces withdrawal from Olympics

T-Mobile Arena was the hub for Swedish goaltending Sunday night, with Robin Lehner starting for the Golden Knights and Jacob Markstrom in the crease for the Calgary Flames. These two squaring off was a preview of what Sweden could expect in net for the upcoming Beijing Olympics — well, until Lehner said he would not be going.
NHL
NBC Sports

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights goalie, to miss Olympics

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner said he will not play for Sweden at the Beijing Olympics, citing mental health. “I’m very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it’s once in life time opportunity,” was tweeted from Lehner’s account after a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday. “Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health. Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Olympics
Yardbarker

Flames’ Markstrom Receives High Praise From Robin Lehner

After a shaky first season with the Calgary Flames, Jacob Markstrom is proving to be the elite goaltender they were looking for in Year 2. If the season were to end today, the 31-year-old would very likely be a Vezina Trophy candidate, as he currently owns a 1.83 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .937 save percentage (SV%) and five shutouts.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Prepping In Minnesota For Beijing Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Hockey team is in residency in Minnesota, preparing to defend their gold medal at the Winter Olympics in February. On Dec. 20, Team USA will play one of nine total games against rival Canada, that one in St. Paul. After the U.S. took gold from the Canadians in 2018, the feeling leading up to these Olympics is different. “Just trying to figure out our swagger and what that is,” said veteran Kelly Pannek. “When we’re at our best we play still with a chip on our shoulder, like we have something to prove. And I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sports
