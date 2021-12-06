ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden administration announces United States’ diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jason Patt
 5 days ago
The Joe Biden administration will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement on Monday:. The United States will not send any government officials to the Olympics in February because of China’s human rights abuses. However, American athletes will...

