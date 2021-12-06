ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Lil Nas X posts star-studded TikTok with Anitta, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, and more

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqQ2s_0dFUNJBf00
Lil Nas X posts star-studded TikTok with Anitta, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, and more There’s a reason it’s racked up millions of views

Lil Nas X is a man of the people!

On Saturday, December 4, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, where he rounded up some of his famous friends for a star-studded TikTok video. In the clip, the celeb passed the camera to some huge names including Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow , Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey as they came together to mouth the viral “Bing Bong” bit from TikTok’s sidetalknyc.

The musicians all took turns with the voiceover, which includes a catchphrase popularized by the New York Knicks fans in a quick clip. Since he posted the video, it’s gone viral with over 36 million views in just two days.

At the Variety event in Los Angeles, Lil Nas X--full name Montero Lamar Hill--was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award by Bailey. She opened her presentation with a moving tribute that celebrated her friend as a “once in a generation” artist who has changed “the world for the better” since coming onto the scene.

During his acceptance speech, the Grammy Award winner joked that he doesn’t care who he offends with his music.

“It’s been like a pretty crazy year,” he said. “It’s been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off.”

“I’m kidding,” he clarified before getting more serious and opening up about the pressures he faced trying to top his 2019 smash hit, “Old Town Road.”

This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it’s very scary to try to follow up and keep it going,” Montero explained.

“But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do,” he continued. “I put effort into every single part of my career. And I’m super thankful for this award.”

No matter the occassion, we can always count on Lil Nas X to bring some fun into it.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021's hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long. Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec....
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
seattlepi.com

Chloe Bailey Honors Lil Nas X With Variety Hitmakers’ Innovator Award: ‘He Delivers Creatively Like No Other’

“There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better,” Bailey said. “By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door.”
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Lil Nas X, Darren Barnet & More Attend Tom Ford Parfum Launch

Lil Nas X puts his abs on display with an unbuttoned shirt while stepping out for the launch of Tom Ford’s Ombré Leather Parfum on Thursday (December 2) in West Hollywood. The 22-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was in attendance at the event alongside more celebs including Darren Barnet, Sydney Sweeney, Matthew Noszka and Inanna Sarkis, Alexis Ren, Rainey Qualley and Gunnar Gehl.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Normani
Person
Anitta
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Chloe Bailey
iheart.com

Lil Nas X Talks 'Montero', Grammy Nominations, Elton John & MORE!

Lil Nas X stopped by the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk his new album Montero, receiving 5 Grammy nominations, working with Elton John & MORE! Lil Nas X says he's thrilled his baby Montero is born, and thinks this is by far his best body of work! He explains that he manifested this everyday by constantly telling himself this is going to be album of the year! To his surprise, he received 5 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year which are all main categories! He said every time he received a new nomination his manager would FaceTime him! He also detailed working with Elton John and says they still keep in touch even though he's busy making Christmas music with Ed Sheeran!
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hot969boston.com

Lil Nas X Makes ‘BING BONG’ TikTok Video With Celebrity Friends

Lil Nas X has proven once again he’s the king of social media, inviting his celebrity friends in on his latest viral video. At Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer had fellow attendees pass around his phone to lip sync with the viral “BING BONG” video. Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Normani, Tinashe and Anittta voiced over the “Bing Bong” bit from TikTok’s sidetalknyc. The musicians voiced over a catchphrase popularized by the New York Knicks fans in a quick clip — that has since gone viral with over 37 million views since hitting the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks
thisis50.com

Youtube’s Top Music Videos: Pooh Shiesty, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X and Cardi B

With all the moments that 2021 has had in music, these artist dominated Youtube’s viewership and let us all wanting more. Pooh Shiesty, The Weeknd, Lil Was X and Cardi delivered visuals with amazing word play and catchy lyrics that not only had us hitting the replay but studying the mannerisms. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic had us all either leaving the door open or wondering why we couldn’t join the group, it didn’t manage to crack number 7 on Youtube’s top trending videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS, Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran Kick Off the Holiday Season at L.A.’s Jingle Ball

The holidays were in full effect at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night for iHeartMedia’s annual Jingle Ball concert, which returned in person this year after the 2020 show went virtual due to the pandemic. Korean pop sensation BTS kicked off the night with a performance that consisted of two of their most popular songs: “Butter” and the holiday version of “Dynamite,” the latter of which shot the boy band to global fame. During their performance, the band surprised Jin, one of the seven members of BTS, with a cake and had the whole audience sing him “Happy Birthday.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Leave It To Lil Nas X To Reinvent The Suit

Lil Nas X was one of the guests of honour at Variety’s Music Hitmakers Brunch in LA (singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Anitta were also in attendance). The Montero rapper picked up the 2021 Innovator of the Year award at the event – and he brought along a fittingly inventive red carpet look to go with it. In an ensemble from Balmain’s new spring/summer 2022 collection, styled by Hodo Musa, Lil Nas X reinvented the suit in a way that only he can.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy