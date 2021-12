The Forza Horizon 5 best cars are ones that strike a balance between pace and control that will allow you to reliably win races while you’re in the driver’s seat. However, the variety of race series and terrain types mean you’ll need to stock your garage with an array of the best cars for the job that are available in Forza Horizon 5. Unfortunately, you’ll need to spend lots of time building up your Credits (CR) to do this or you’ve got to get lucky with Wheelspins. Even if you haven’t got the fastest and most expensive hypercars available, you can even tune up what’s already in your garage to stay competitive with your rivals. Here are a few of our top Forza Horizon 5 best car picks for road, street, dirt, and cross-country races and out in free roam across Mexico.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO