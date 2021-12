An increase in influenza, “flu,” activity has been detected nationally in recent weeks, and we have diagnosed a number of cases already this semester at Campus Health. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year. This year, getting your flu vaccination is even more important. With both flu and COVID-19 circulating in our community this fall and winter, being vaccinated against influenza in addition to COVID-19 will help reduce the overall burden of respiratory diseases and help conserve health care resources.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO