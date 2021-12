IKEA has warned its employees of an ongoing cyberattack that uses stolen reply-chain emails to target internal corporate inboxes. In an email sent to IKEA employees and published by Bleeping Computer, company officials tell employees the malicious emails contain links with seven digits and instruct recipients to not open them. Other IKEA organizations, suppliers, and business partners are also targeted in the same attack, the email states. A malicious email may come from someone the recipient knows or works with, or it could arrive as a reply to an ongoing conversation, making it hard to detect.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO