NHL

Flyers Fire Coach Alain Vigneault

 2 days ago

The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault, sources told ESPN. Vigneault was in his...

NBC Sports

Why fire Vigneault now? What's next? 5 takeaways from Flyers' press conference

A 7-1 loss elicited sharp boos from Flyers fans Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. For Chuck Fletcher, he had seen enough to bring the gavel down on his decision. The general manager fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday morning, along with assistant coach Michel Therrien. Assistant coach Mike Yeo will take over behind the bench in the interim.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Chuck Fletcher and Mike Yeo Answer Questions After Alain Vigneault’s Firing

Things aren’t great for the Flyers. They’ve lost eight games in a row. Chuck Fletcher fired Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien on Monday morning, then a dog shit on the ice. Now Mike Yeo is tasked with hauling this lifeless husk of a team back into relevance. Today the pair...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
Person
Alain Vigneault
NHL
NHL
#Flyers#Espn#The Metropolitan Division
markerzone.com

NHL
NHL
NHL
NBA
NHL
Times Leader

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight

PHILADELPHIA — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare...
NHL

