ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois to offer $300M COVID-19 assistance to renters and landlords

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poXBQ_0dFUMtUG00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will provide nearly $300 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance to renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.

The money will fund tenants unable to pay their rent due to a COVID-19 related loss of income, with one-time grants of up to $25,000.

Assistance will cover up to 18 months of emergency rental payments, including up to 15 months of missed payments and up to three months of future payments. Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of AMI and to households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

Renters may apply for Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) assistance even if they received emergency rental assistance in the past through IHDA or one of the other units of government administering federal rental assistance. Households that received previous assistance, however, may not receive more than 18 months of total combined assistance, regardless of the source. In addition, households that received federal rental assistance previously may not receive further ILRPP payments for those same months previously covered. IHDA will adjust the ILRPP grant amount in these situations to avoid duplication of assistance.

“I came into the governor’s office with a promise to rebuild and revitalize Illinois’ social services sector. That begins with doing everything possible so Illinoisans can find an affordable home and stay there,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Even with all the challenges of the pandemic, we are delivering on that promise. Illinois has given out more of our rental assistance to help vulnerable renters and their landlords than any other state. We are first in the nation at putting those dollars to work to support our state’s residents.”

In the first ILRPP application round, IHDA approved more than 62,400 applications and paid out $571 million on behalf of renters experiencing pandemic-related hardships. Approximately 55 percent of the approved applications assisted households who had been unemployed for more than 90 days, and 87 percent of approvals assisted very-low-income households to keep vulnerable tenants in their homes. The program provided an average of $9,152 per household.

This new round of ILRPP is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Applications can be submitted until January 9th, 2022 at illinoishousinghelp.org .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 5

Jennifer Blazer Clark
5d ago

🤬 how about those of us that worked through covid and paid our bills. and what exactly did these renters do with the stimulus checks they should have gotten.

Reply
8
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmaker drops plan to make unvaccinated pay for their own medical bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago lawmaker, who wanted unvaccinated COVID-19 patients to pay their own hospital bills, is now dropping that plan. Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (Buffalo Grove) says he, his family, and his staff have received violent threats since the proposed bill was made public. Carroll wanted to change the state’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker says State will provide COVID-19 staffing to Winnebago County after disaster declared

BATAVIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked about the COVID-19 disaster declaration for Winnebago County on Friday, and said the State is in contact with the County to help with staffing shortages and provide emergency assistance. Pritzker was also asked about the possibility of imposing new statewide mandates, saying that, for now, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Covid 19#Renters#Ami#Ilrpp#Ihda#Illinoisans
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sixth person dies after roof collapse at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials have now confirmed at least six deaths, and multiple injuries, after storms caused the roof to collapse at an Amazon Distribution Center. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the area Saturday afternoon, joining emergency responders in giving the latest update over the damage. Some workers spoke out in shock, thankful for their […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building. Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County issues disaster declaration over new COVID-19 infections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli has issued a Disaster Proclamation for the entire county. The official declaration is meant to activate the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources and enable emergency assistance from the federal government. “My experience being hospitalized […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy