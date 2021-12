There are threats floating around Texas right now. They’re blustery, guffawing complaints about depictions of queer intimacy in books, the inclusion of transgender athletes in school sports, and even the validity of same-sex marriage. Whether they’re much to worry about, or just conveniently controversial grabs for attention, they send a very strong message that Texas is willing to entertain debates that devalue the safety and dignity of its LGBTQIA community. Despite the state’s unflattering (though not unearned) reputation as being unfriendly to its queer and trans populations, these citizens simply cannot be stifled. Local governments are picking up the slack.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO