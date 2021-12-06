ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Mix 837: Gracie T

By Fact
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dip into the sounds of the South Asian underground from Daytimers member Gracie T. Gracie T is a Sheffield-based DJ and member of Daytimers, a collective of selectors and producers of South Asian heritage whose aim is to showcase the talents of their community on their own terms. Since launching...

Fact Mix 836: Sockethead

Sockethead stitches together a smoked-out selection of his own productions in a loose sonic narrative. Central to the contemporary explosion of unbridled creative energy currently reverberating around Manchester’s electronic and experimental music scenes is artist and lecturer Richard Harris. Working across painting, collage and sound with the same expansive approach, his Sockethead project sees him folding found internet media, live instrumentation, field recordings, as well as both analogue and digital technologies, into his source material, sculpting a loose, exploratory sound that draws as much from outsider folk and DIY noise as it does from Detroit techno and DJ Screw. From sparking up against FUMU and Turinn as part of the Return To Zero collective to drifting in and out of the ever mysterious Michael J. Blood’s cult tape series, Harris’s ragged production techniques and somnambulist vocals are threaded through this new Manchester sound, breaking out into idiosyncratic, mutant forms on his singular debut album, Harj-o-Marj. Released during the pandemic but recorded back in 2018 alone in a caravan on the west coast of Scotland as part of an artist residency, the album stares bravely into the void of the psychological torment and self-sourced melancholy of isolation, wrenching back a well-worn set of makeshift tools for navigating the headfuck anxiety of lockdown.
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
BTS Jin's self-produced song "Super Tuna" stays #1 on Worldwide Youtube for 4 days surpassing the new releases of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran

"Super Tuna," produced and written by BTS's Jin (co-produced by Bumzu), became a viral smash-hit around the world in just 5days after release. This whole time it has been trending #1 Worldwide on Youtube's Trending page, blocking the new releases of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Olivia Rodrigo for four days.
Rolling Stone

Polo G Puts Down Cash for a Corvette in New ‘Fortnight’ Video

Polo G has brings a couple stacks to the car dealership in the new music video for “Fortnight.”  The Ryan Lynch-directed clip opens with the rapper pulling a few bags of money out of a Louis Vuitton backpack and using it purchase a brand new red Corvette (a scene that’s, of course, followed by a requisite shot of the car’s loud motor revving). From there, the clip captures Polo G performing “Fortnight” in a stately mansion, while it also features some footage of the rapper taking photos with fans.  “Fortnight” is one of 14 additional tracks featured on Hall of Fame 2.0, the recently-released deluxe edition of Polo G’s acclaimed, chart-topping 2021 album. The expanded version also features “Young n Dumb,” the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” as well as new tracks featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Tjay.  Hall of Fame recently landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the best Albums of 2021. 
steynonline.com

A Mix-Up in the Mixing Up

If you missed tonight's edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News, you can watch it in full here. ~Thank you for all your kind comments on our latest Tale for Our Time. John Lewis, a Mark Steyn Club member from not too far from where this book takes place, writes:
963xke.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. In 1838, a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “The boy Jones” broke into Buckingham Palace and stole Queen Victoria’s underwear. Glassblowers use three different furnaces to make their glass....
theticker.org

Gracie Abrams introspects with ‘This is What it Feels Like’

Gracie Abram’s first full-length project titled “This is What it Feels Like,” came out on Nov. 12, showcasing a raw approach to pure bedroom pop. This is Abram’s first release after her summer 2020 project titled “minor,” which explored her emotions freshly out of a devastating breakup. The new album delves into her relationship with herself, separate from anyone else.
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are official and Kim Kardashian likes it

News broke last week that there is a new New Year’s Eve party-ready for primetime and the special has some “BDE:” Big Debut Energy. NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st and her co-host is Pete Davidson. On Thursday Miley Cyrus shared the first promo image with her co-host with a clever caption, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾,” she quipped. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” Cyrus is holding on to Davidson pretty close in the pic but his girlfriend Kim Kardashian didn’t seem too jealous as she double-tapped the pic in support.
iosconews.com

Keri Hilson talks ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas,’ recording new music

Keri Hilson says her new comedic film, “Hip Hop Family Christmas,” follows a family of hip-hop royalty “trying to combat rumors and negativity”—and that it’s not too far off from what real celebrities experience. The “Knock You Down” singer also says she has been back in the studio, but it will be a surprise when her new music is released. (Dec. 3)
CLASSIX 107.9

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
thefandomentals.com

‘Portal Runner’ Mixes Genres for Mixed Results

Portal Runner is a fun little low-budget sci-fi film. The premise is straight out of something you’d see on the Sci-Fi channel during the 90s, but I think that’s the point. Though a little rocky, it soon finds its groove in the beginning. Warning: Spoilers ahead!. Cornelia Duryee...
The US Sun

Who is Gracie Abrams?

GRACIE Abrams has gradually risen to fame in the music industry. She is scheduled to go on tour with Olivia Rodrigo in 2022. Gracie Abrams is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Los Angeles, California. She happens to be the daughter of a well-known American movie director,...
