Kate Middleton is hosting a Christmas carol concert live from Westminster Abbey on TV this year for the first time, and Prince William will be there to cheer her on. The show was planned to air on the BBC, but the royals have reportedly pulled it from the channel after they aired the first part of a controversial documentary, which appeared to pit Prince William against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The show will now air on British channel ITV instead.

WORLD ・ 15 DAYS AGO