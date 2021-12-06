ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of Monday, Dec. 6, the state reports that 1,248,268 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 524,443 Montanans — 51% of the eligible...

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Montana Free Press

Federal judge blocks third Biden vaccine mandate

A U.S. District Court judge in Georgia on Tuesday temporarily blocked a third COVID-19 vaccine requirement issued by President Joe Biden that would apply to federal contractors and subcontractors. In granting the injunction, which was requested by several states including Idaho, federal judge R. Stan Baker wrote that the plaintiffs have a likelihood of proving that Biden overstepped his executive authority in issuing the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
Montana Free Press

Montana petitions U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist NCDE grizzlies

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced today that the state is petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, citing robust population counts and touting the state’s ability to independently manage Montana’s grizzly bears, which have been federally protected since 1975.
MONTANA STATE
The ivermectin anger

The ivermectin anger

One Montana hospital went into lockdown and called police after a woman threatened violence because her relative was denied her request to be treated with ivermectin. Officials of another Montana hospital accused public officials of threatening and harassing their health care workers for refusing to treat a politically connected COVID-19 patient with that antiparasitic drug or hydroxychloroquine, another drug unauthorized by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal district court judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction against a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers issued by the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). Health care entities across Montana were planning to implement the requirement for their workers on Monday, Dec. 6.
U.S. POLITICS
Montana Free Press

AG Knudsen speaks at Sidney event protesting hospital vaccine mandate

Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke Monday to a meeting of health care workers and community members in Sidney, where some employees of the Sidney Health Center have been protesting the hospital’s announcement that it will comply with a federal vaccine mandate for health care providers that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding. Employees at such organizations across the state must show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of vaccination by next Monday, Dec. 6, per new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).
SIDNEY, MT
Montana Free Press

For sale: God, guns and separatism in the American Redoubt

Montana’s real estate market has been burning red hot for well over a year. Some real estate agents have dubbed it a “land grab” as out-of-state buyers snap up properties, sending home prices to astronomical heights, particularly in Missoula, Bozeman and the Flathead Valley. But even in Montana’s more remote...
MLS
Montana Free Press

The state of Montana education

MISSOULA — Leaders of Montana’s K-12 and higher education systems convened on the University of Montana campus Friday to discuss strategic goals and ongoing challenges to improve the quality of education for students across the state. Addressing an in-person meeting of the State Board of Education, Gov. Greg Gianforte gushed...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Climate expert Katharine Hayhoe says good climate change communicators ‘start from the heart’

Katharine Hayhoe works in the physical sciences when she’s modeling climate change projections for municipal, state and international bodies, but the award-winning atmospheric scientist leans heavily on “soft science” when it comes to outlining a strategy to avert the direst impacts of a warming planet. During the 50th meeting of the Northern Plains Resource Council, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture advocacy organization, Hayhoe spent just as much time in her keynote talk discussing best practices for communicating about climate change as she did outlining its causes and highlighting the threats it poses. That balance is by design.
ENVIRONMENT
Montana Free Press

Montana files third challenge to federal vaccine mandates

Montana on Monday filed its third lawsuit against the Biden administration’s federal vaccine requirements, joining several other Republican-led states in challenging the White House’s efforts to increase protection against COVID-19. Even as the virus continues to spread in Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen has called Biden’s strategy an “unconstitutional power grab and intrusion into Montanans’ lives.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

CBD ban removed from Montana’s marijuana program

Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD products from the state’s cannabis program rules. DOR will additionally nix a separate rule that would have barred anyone with a minor criminal conviction (including cannabis-related charges) from gaining...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

OPI’s Montana School Law Conference explores hot-button education issues

Public school officials and educators got a nuanced look at the legal backdrop of several ongoing debates in K-12 education Tuesday during a virtual School Law Conference hosted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The conference touched on some of the thorniest issues facing school boards, teachers, parents and students in 2021, including critical race theory, standardized testing and parental and transgender rights.
EDUCATION
Montana Free Press

OPI reports on staffing vacancies and hiring challenges

MISSOULA — Montana’s Board of Public Education was briefed about staff vacancies and recruitment challenges by Office of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent Sharyl Allen Thursday. According to Allen’s report, 24.49 full-time-equivalent (FTE) positions will be vacant at OPI as of Nov. 21. Allen told the board the agency has a...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

How Montana got its new congressional map

HELENA — With a final vote Friday, Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission made it official: The state has a new congressional map, political lines drawn to define how Montanans are represented in the U.S. House through the 2030 election. While the boundaries could still be subject to a court challenge,...
MONTANA STATE
UPDATED: Montana COVID FAQ

UPDATED: Montana COVID FAQ

This story was originally published Oct. 11, 2021, and updated with additional information Oct. 19, Oct. 22, and Nov. 10 2021. Recommendations are based on interviews with medical professionals in Montana. This article should not be construed as medical advice. Please consult with your physician before making any medical decisions.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

