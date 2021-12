BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With funding secure, the North Dakota Industrial Commission is moving forward towards finding applicants for natural gas projects. On November 29, the Commission announced guidelines for a $150 million natural gas pipeline grant program, which was funded during the special legislative session. $10 million will go towards a project to bring gas to a planned corn-milling facility in Grand Forks County while $140 million will be for a pipeline to bring natural gas from western North Dakota to the Red River Valley. Officials say there has already been plenty of interest in these projects.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO