Matt Rhule on Joe Brady firing: I feel like we can be better on offense

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon and his decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the main topic of conversation. The move was announced just after the early slate of games kicked off on Sunday and Rhule said he...

