POTUS

Donald Trump's new social media venture hits obstacle

By Simon Foy
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump's plans to set up a new social media venture to take on the likes of Twitter and Facebook have hit an obstacle after US regulators announced an investigation on Monday. Two US regulators have requested records from Digital World, the "blank cheque” company planning to merge with...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 25

ManofMren
5d ago

Nunes is going to Go Down cause Trump Can't Put Nothing is His Own Name cause of IRS Tax Problems Still In Effect 😂 Conspiracy To Defraud Republican Voter's, Again

Reply(1)
9
Bill Johnson
5d ago

The title should say,alternative facts from the world according to the trumpster

Reply
30
fckdonnytrump
5d ago

The obstacle, truth. You would have to be on crack to understand the dotards truth.

Reply(3)
19
