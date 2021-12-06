ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK And Norway Hit Record EV Market Share In November: What Are the Top Brands?

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two European countries saw a strong market share for electric vehicles in the month of November. The growth of electric vehicles comes as countries are banning non-electric vehicles in the future. Here is a look at how the two countries are growing and what brands are winning. United Kingdom:...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF)?

Q Does China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for China Evergrande Gr. When is China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK:EGRNF) reporting earnings?. China Evergrande Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming...
STOCKS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Volkswagen Ag#Tesla Shares#European#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Vwagy#Kia
Benzinga

EV Sales Are On The Rise, But Tesla's Global Market Share Is Shrinking: Analyst

Electric vehicle penetration is tracking ahead of its year-to-date pace, but EV pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw its market share take a beating in October, according to a Credit Suisse analyst. EV Narrative Remains Strong: EV penetration in October and early reads for November underline the continued traction in EV...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Daimler Truck Begins Trading in Germany as Stand-Alone Company

Daimler Truck, the world's largest maker of commercial vehicles, began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, completing a split-off from Daimler AG. The long-awaited independence, first discussed in 2014, was a stock listing rather than an initial public offering. Daimler AG, the parent company of luxury passenger carmaker Mercedes-Benz, retains ownership of 35% of Daimler Truck. Shareholders in Daimler received one share in Daimler Truck for every two Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) shares owned.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Toyota Faces Setbacks on Its EV Quest

On December 6th, the Japanese giant revealed it is building a $1.3 billion battery plant in the US, more precisely, North Carolina. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is doing its best to make up for lost time, but its newest production stoppages caused by supply chain disruptions are putting it at even greater disadvantage.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
motor1.com

UK: Plug-in car sales reach 28% share in November 2021

The passenger car market in the UK finally noted some year-over-year increase, after several months of decline. In November, 115,706 new cars were registered (up 1.7% year-over-year, but still down by a third compared to the pre-pandemic average). On the other hand, plug-in car sales are growing fast. In November,...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

UK car market stays in doldrums during November

Data released by the SMMT shows that some 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK in November, an increase of 1.7% on lockdown-hit November 2020. However, the market was some 31.3% below the pre-pandemic five-year average as semiconductor shortages continued to constrain supply. Plug-in cars represented 28.1% of market...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla looks to expand pilot program to open Superchargers to other EVs in Norway

Tesla is looking to expand its pilot program testing the opening of the Supercharger network to electric vehicles from other automakers in Norway. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers.
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Hybrids, EVs claim 27% market share as registrations climb slightly

SMMT figures for November show first uptick in four months, but chip shortage still stifling output. The number of new cars registered in the UK was up 1.7% year on year in November, ending four consecutive months of decline. New figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)...
CARS
tucsonpost.com

Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Growing awareness about technology importance in agriculture has led to rapid innovation in farm equipment solutions. Farmers across the globe are increasingly becoming progressive as the demand for farm mechanisation is also being witnessed even beyond the traditional festive seasons as well. Sonalika Tractors,...
AGRICULTURE
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Posts Record November Sales Figures; Shares Up 1.5%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company (F) released its November 2021 sales figures. Ford saw a 5.9% year-over-year growth in total sales, and a 4.5% jump in retail sales against November 2020. About 29% of Ford retail sales in November came from prior customer orders, as stated by the company.
RETAIL
Reuters

UK medium-term inflation gauge hits highest on record

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A key measure of medium-term British inflation expectations in financial markets hit its highest since at least late 2013 on Thursday, potentially adding to worries at the Bank of England. Five-year five-year inflation forwards - which measure investors' expectation for retail price inflation over the...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Affordable Dacia Spring Takes Pole As France Hits Record 23.5% Plugin EV Share

November saw France, Europe’s second largest auto market, hit a record 23.5% plugin electric vehicle share, up from 14.8% share a year ago. Legacy diesels and plugless hybrids continued to stagnate below 20% share, with petrol taking a breath at just under 37% share, before its next dive. The overall auto market was down nearly 30% from seasonal norms, at just under 122,000 units. Europe’s most affordable all-electric, the Dacia Spring, took the #1 spot for plugins in November at 2895 sales.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy