Economy

Blue Star Foods Subsidiary Nets ~$1M Deal To Supply Steelhead Salmon Fingerlings

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Blue Star Foods Corp's (NASDAQ: BSFC) wholly-owned Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems subsidiary, Taste of BC Aquafarms (TBC), has entered into a 2-year agreement to...

Related
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Valens debuts shares on Nasdaq

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Small Businesses Deal With Supply Chain Issues

The holiday shopping season is underway — and the National Retail Federation says U.S. sales are on track to surpass spending records. It comes more than a year and a half into the pandemic. And some small business owners say they hope the season will provide a much-needed boost to revenue. This, as retailers large and small face supply chain issues and inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
wardsauto.com

Stellantis Signs Supply Deal for ‘Green’ Lithium for BEVs

Stellantis Group is hoping to ramp up its battery-electric-vehicle production plans in Europe with the signing of a binding agreement for the supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from sustainable sources. The deal with Vulcan Energy Resources is for five years with shipments to begin in 2026. It is part of...
ECONOMY
13newsnow.com

Supply chain issues begin to affect pet food stocks

TAMPA, Fla. — Supply chain slowdowns have impacted a lot of things over the last few years. Lumber to build homes, aluminum pans to cook your Thanksgiving turkey and car computer chips, to name just a few. Now, pet owners are feeling frustrated when it comes to buying the necessities...
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Deere Whale Trades For December 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere. Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.33% with bearish.
ECONOMY
investing.com

UK's Hilton Food enters U.S. with deal for smoked salmon producer

(Reuters) - British food packing business Hilton Food on Friday agreed to buy smoked salmon producer Dutch Seafood Company for an enterprise value of 90 million euros ($101.60 million), entering U.S. markets and expanding into the protein category. Netherlands-based Dutch Seafood, which trades as Foppen, has customers in its home...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MarketWatch

Nubank stock set for NYSE debut, as IPO pricing valued company at about $41.5 billion

Nu Holdings Ltd. , also known as Nubank, is headed for its public debut on the NYSE Thursday, as the Brazil-based digital banking platform's initial public offering priced overnight at the top of the expected range. The company raised $2.60 billion, as it sold 289.15 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $9, compared with the expected range of between $8 and $9 a share. With 4.61 billion shares expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $41.48 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading some time after the open under the ticker symbol "NU." The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for recently IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced an offering of $1.75 billion in convertible senior notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lucid, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on December 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Much Of A Sales Spike Will The Cannabis Industry Get This Holiday Season?

The holiday season is underway and so too are sales. The cannabis industry is no exception, with December sales expected to be strong once again. Data firm LeafLink reports that sales jumped 33% the week leading up to Christmas 2020 (December 21-December 24) compared to the previous four weeks. Christmas Eve saw a 61% increase compared to the previous four Thursdays.
MARKETS
WAFB.com

Supply chain issues making an impact on food banks

SEATTLE (CNN) - Global supply chain issues are now impacting food banks. Northwest Harvest in Seattle says it is being affected in two big ways. “We’re seeing increased need at our doors. We’re also seeing it impact us in terms of the cost of food that we are purchasing to distribute as well,” Christina Wong, a Northwest Harvest associate, said.
SEATTLE, WA
pennbizreport.com

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. subsidiary to supply U.S. Navy with pumps

Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding company serving commercial and government customers, recently selected Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiary Air & Liquid Systems Corp.’s Buffalo Pumps Division to supply the U.S. Navy with centrifugal pumps. The contract has a ceiling value of $22 million if all options and award terms are exercised...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Rivian Set To Unveil Plans For Georgia Manufacturing Plant Next Week: Report

The newly-public Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is now. than legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM), is planning to expand its manufacturing footprint. What Happened: Rivian will announce plans to set up a vehicle-assembly and battery manufacturing plant in Georgia...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

