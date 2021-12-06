Michigan school shooting: Police to interview artist whose studio was where Crumbleys were arrested

The artist whose studio was where the parents of Ethan Crumbley were captured will be questioned by police to see if he has any connection to James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, is the owner of the Detroit studio where the Crumbleys were captured during a manhunt, Reuters reported.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement, “We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved.”

Sikora’s attorney told the Detroit Free Press that his client said he is innocent and is cooperating with law enforcement. The attorney said Sikora contacted police when he learned about the arrest.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had said that they would turn themselves in to the police if they were charged in connection to the deadly shooting allegedly carried out by their 15-year-old son.

But on Friday, after charges of involuntary manslaughter were filed, they did not and were eventually captured early Saturday morning after police received a tip that they were at a commercial building in Detroit, the Free Press reported.

Police said Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, last week, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

He has been charged as an adult accused of murder and terrorism among other charges, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors allege James Crumbley bought the gun used in the shooting on Black Friday as an early Christmas present for his son.

School officials grew concerned when Ethan Crumbley was apparently searching for communication on his phone in class last Monday. On Tuesday, before the shooting started, a teacher found a note on his desk that was a drawing of a gun with the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me,” the AP reported.

The Crumbley family met with school officials last Tuesday but returned to class when his parents left the building. Hours later, law enforcement said Ethan Crumbley opened fire at the school, the AP reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group