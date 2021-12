Spoilers ahead for the November 29 episode of NCIS Season 19 on CBS, called “Peacemaker.”. NCIS set the agents on the case of a Navy reservist’s murder, after his body was found in the back of a beat-up old car… at a gun range, which meant that narrowing down the bullet that killed him was no easy feat. The team needed all hands on deck for “Peacemaker,” and the result was a case that really proved to me that the show is doing just fine after getting back to business as usual, and doesn’t need Gibbs back just yet. In fact, bringing Gibbs back sometime soon might be bad for the show.

