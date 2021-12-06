ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

By Abbey
 2 days ago
Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing. There is...

“Footloose” Ordinance Lifted in this Minnesota Town

Is this Minnesota or that backward town of Beaumont (the town in the movie Footloose)? Up until just recently, Duluth, Minnesota had an archaic no dancing where alcohol is served ordinance. Who knew?? I will say, however, that there seemed like a lack of nightclubs/dance clubs in the town. Although my reference is from quite a few years back, but still... I thought it was strange.
MINNESOTA STATE
Four Places You Can Take a Winter Sleigh Ride in Minnesota

It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at one of these Minnesota locations. I have a faint memory of my first and only sleigh ride. I was just a kid, and it was part of a family outing that my grandparents had organized. We drove out to a farm somewhere in Wisconsin where a horse-drawn sleigh awaited us. We climbed up and snuggled under blankets while large horses pulled us around through the woods. I don't remember much about the sleigh ride itself -- as I recall I spent more time shivering than appreciating what was happening -- though I do remember drinking hot cocoa in a warm cabin afterwards. I suppose I haven't done a great job of selling winter sleigh rides, but don't let my childhood experience deter you from enjoying one of your own.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota Town Rallies To Locate Injured Great Dane

Smaller rural Minnesota towns are great. You get to know your neighbors pretty well, and when you need a hand with something more often than not there are more hands available than the work that needed to be done. That was pretty much the case recently in Albert Lea after a Great Dane named Harvey was hit by a vehicle and then ran from the crash injured.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Where to See Owatonna High School Carolers This Holiday Season

They sing wonderfully. And move quickly. The Owatonna High School Carolers - a longtime tradition - have a busy December in front of them (and behind them). They have already performed at the Lighting of the Lights in Central Park following the Lighted Holiday Parade through downtown Owatonna. They have also been to Christmas in the Village, the Owatonna Arts Center and at the Noon Rotary Club meeting on Monday, December 6.
OWATONNA, MN
#Christmas
Let Them Eat Ribs; Fundraiser Benefits Owatonna Youth

Youth 1st of Owatonna teamed up with Cash Wise Foods for a pair of ribs fundraisers this fall. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. Cash Wise Foods Store Director Keith Ramm recently presented Youth 1st founder Mark Arjes with over $7,000 in donations from Pigskin and Pork held in mid-October and Ribs and Pies held in mid-November to coincide with Give to the Max Day in Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
Economy
Real Estate
Is Downtown Faribault About To Get A New Bar/Restaurant?

It's been a few months since one of Faribault's oldest, and most memorable bars closed in downtown Faribault. But there seems to be something going on at the former Grandpa Al's building, so what's going into the former bar? It appears that Faribault is about to welcome in another bar/restaurant and it's going to have a pretty unique but very fitting name.
FARIBAULT, MN
A Duluth Woman Found A Black Bear Den Under Her Front Porch

I have to be honest in that I wish I was a bear sometimes so I could hibernate and fall asleep until Spring, but unfortunately I don't have that option. But one pretty savvy city black bear has managed to find a pretty cushy place to lay his or her head for the long winter season. They have dug a hole to gain access to a deep tunnel under a porch of a home in the Congdon area of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Major Winter Storm Blasting Northern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Northern Minnesota is getting hammered by a major winter storm. Snow began falling in many areas Saturday and is expected to continue into Sunday night. Many cities are already reporting several inches of snow. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to dozens of traffic...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
TV & VIDEOS
Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

