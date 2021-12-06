ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The case for Thad Matta

By vaterp9
testudotimes.com
 5 days ago

I thought it would be fun to have different people present cases for *possible* coaches. No 10$ million dollar buyout. He's currently not coaching, he could even start earlier than after April. Its been rumored he WANTS back into coaching and was even putting out feelers last year when...

On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit chimes in on USC's 'statement' hire

USC has been looking for its next head coach for months, as the Trojans announced the firing of Clay Helton after Week 2, and the search concluded with the biggest hire in recent memory: Lincoln Riley. The Trojans managed to poach one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the...
NORMAN, OK
testudotimes.com

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The times are changing for Maryland men’s basketball. Mark Turgeon and the program mutually agreed to part ways on Friday and Danny Manning, an assistant on Turgeon’s staff, will be the interim head coach of the program moving forward in 2021-22. It was a surprising move for the team and...
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Rutgers

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road, this time to take on its first conference opponent of the season in Rutgers. Guard Katie Benzan and guard/forward Faith Masonius were back in the lineup for the Terps against Miami after being out due to illness and Maryland collected the win, led by forward/guard Angel Reese who had a career-high 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
MARYLAND STATE
expressnews.com

Minutes or no, Spurs’ Thad Young keeps working

PORTLAND, Ore. — By now, the routine has become familiar. The doors will open to the Spurs’ practice gym near the end of a shootaround session, and visitors will see at least one player still on the floor, getting up extra shots and seemingly unwilling to go home. For Thad...
NBA
testudotimes.com

Testudo Times Podcast: An unexpected situation

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland football and its announcement regarding its appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl game which is set to come against Virginia Tech on Dec. 29. The editors also discuss Mark Turgeon’s departure from Maryland men’s basketball and much more going on with the program.
NFL
basketballnews.com

Spurs' Thad Young frustrated about role: 'This situation is not ideal'

At Mitchell High School, Thaddeus Young became a McDonald's All-American and one of the top players in the nation. At Georgia Tech, he was a one-and-done freshman who started every game and led the Yellow Jackets in scoring. Throughout his 15-year NBA career, he’s been a key piece every season (even starting 22 games and averaging 21.0 minutes as a rookie on the Philadelphia 76ers).
NBA
testudotimes.com

Reality Check...Are We Delusional!?

‘Delusional’ - Webster's: characterized by or holding idiosyncratic beliefs or impressions that are contradicted by reality or rational argument, typically as a symptom of mental disorder. based on or having faulty judgment; mistaken. Is our men’s basketball fanbase out of touch with reality?. Most of those ‘in the...
testudotimes.com

Andy Enfield

Now, I'm not advocating against calling Nate Oats or Eric Musselman's agents, but there are a number of things that I like about Enfield, and I think he should be interested in the job. He's managed to build USC up from a horrible position (the two years before him, it was 6-26 and 7-10 before Kevin O'Neill was fired mid-season), recruiting amazingly well to a football-first school, with the 7th ranked class in 2019, which included current Atlanta Hawk (#6 pick) Onyeka Okongwu, and 5 star Isaiah Mobley, and in 2020 he got Isaiah's brother, Evan, who's now with the Cleveland Cavaliers (#3 pick). His team this year (without either of his NBA bigs) is currently 9-0, ranked 15th or 16th, depending on the poll. He built the Trojans into an NCAA team after two years (which were still better than the years that came before him), and they've only missed the postseason once since then. Last year, his team made the Elite Eight. Next year, he has a 5 star and a 4 star signed for USC. The man can recruit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
testudotimes.com

The Case for Deez

That's it. That's all I've got. Did you know Wilford Brimley died last year? This world is going to shit. Who is going to save us now with Wilford gone?. Obviously I have nothing of value to add to this site. Post your choice for a replacement head coach below - BAD TAKES ONLY.
SPORTS
testudotimes.com

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, per his Twitter account. Okonkwo finished the 2021 season with 49 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns. The tight end sat out during the 2020 season for medical reasons as he found out he had myocarditis which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.
NFL
testudotimes.com

As Maryland men’s basketball moves forward, it reflects on the last few days

Sunday’s matchup between Maryland men’s basketball and Northwestern marked the first game following the announcement that Mark Turgeon and the program parted ways on Friday. After the Terps’ 67-61 loss to the Wildcats in their first conference matchup of the season, interim head coach Danny Manning, senior guard Eric Ayala...
MARYLAND STATE

