Ransomware gangs now face a new, huge adversary

VP and Chief Security Strategist at Exabeam and host of The New CISO podcast. Companies today are beginning to see ransomware as another cost of doing business. A June 2021 study by security vendor Cybereason, Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, found that 80% of organizations that paid the ransom in the past were hit by a second attack, and almost half were hit by the same threat group. Forty-six percent reported that some or all of their data were corrupted in the recovery process. These numbers will only grow as more cybercriminals successfully bring employees onboard their malicious ventures.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO