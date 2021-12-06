ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransomware gangs now face a new, huge adversary

By Jacob Carpenter
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The U.S. military is publicly going on the offensive against ransomware hackers who target American companies—a development that should have Washington and corporate leaders on...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mac Observer

Cuba Ransomware Gang Made $43.9 Million in Ransom Payments

The FBI also said it traced attacks with Cuba ransomware to systems infected with Hancitor. This is a malware operation to access Windows machines. It is also worth mentioning that Cuba is also one of the ransomware groups that gather and steal sensitive files from compromised companies before encrypting their files. If companies don’t pay, the Cuba group will threaten to dump sensitive files on a website they have been operating on the dark web since January this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forbes

Ransomware: Is Paying The Right Decision Or A Huge Gamble?

John Morris is CEO of UncommonX, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed services provider. If the threat of ransomware is keeping you up at night, you are not alone. The rate of attacks is steadily increasing and the debate of whether to pay or not looms large, especially for midsize organizations. My company's recent State of Cybersecurity for Midsize Organizations study found that 60% of senior IT executives from midsize organizations reported suffering a ransomware attack in the past 18 months and 20% reported paying $250,000 or more to fully recover their operations.
TECHNOLOGY
HackRead

US Military’s Hacking Unit to take on ransomware gangs

The Unit’s boss Gen. Paul Nakasone said that the US military computer operatives are ready to target ransomware gangs and state actors, whoever poses a threat to critical US infrastructure. The US military’s hacking division called Cyber Command is taking aggressive steps to fight cybercrime gangs targeting American organizations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Alert: Cuba Ransomware Gang Hits 49 CNI Organizations

The FBI is warning that the Cuba ransomware actors have managed to extort $43.9 million in ransom payments from victims after compromising at least 49 entities in five critical infrastructure sectors. The bureau's flash alert sent out on Friday says that the ransomware group has targeted critical national infrastructure organizations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptopotato.com

FBI Confiscated Around $2.3 Million in Crypto Tied to Ransomware Gang REvil

The US law enforcement agents seized over $2 million in cryptocurrencies linked to ransomware attacks conducted by REvil. In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized more than $2 million worth of digital assets linked to ransomware attacks committed by the Russian resident – Aleksandr Sikerin. The criminal is known for his connection to the notorious cyber gang REvil that has assaulted numerous US businesses in the recent past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cyberscoop.com

Ransomware gang targeting schools, hospitals reinvents itself to avoid scrutiny

A laptop displays a message after being infected by ransomware. (Rob Engelaar / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) An under-the-radar ransomware group that’s been attacking schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure has tried to cover its tracks by rebranding, according to findings from researchers at Mandiant.
EDUCATION
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI seized $2.2M from affiliate of REvil, Gandcrab ransomware gangs

The FBI seized $2.2 million in August from a well-known REvil and GandCrab ransomware affiliate, according to court documents seen by BleepingComputer. In a complaint unsealed today, the FBI seized 39.89138522 bitcoins worth approximately $2.2 million from an Exodus wallet on August 3rd, 2021. Exodus is a desktop or mobile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Emotet now drops Cobalt Strike, fast forwards ransomware attacks

In a concerning development, the notorious Emotet malware now installs Cobalt Strike beacons directly, giving immediate network access to threat actors and making ransomware attacks imminent. Emotet is a malware infection that spreads through spam emails containing malicious Word or Excel documents. These documents utilize macros to download and install...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Elon Musk hopes China will chill out

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When it comes to China’s geopolitical future, history will show Tesla CEO Elon Musk as presciently optimistic, woefully naive, or merely corrupted by money.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Hope Is Not A Strategy: How To Face The Risk Of Ransomware Head-On, Part 2

VP and Chief Security Strategist at Exabeam and host of The New CISO podcast. Companies today are beginning to see ransomware as another cost of doing business. A June 2021 study by security vendor Cybereason, Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, found that 80% of organizations that paid the ransom in the past were hit by a second attack, and almost half were hit by the same threat group. Forty-six percent reported that some or all of their data were corrupted in the recovery process. These numbers will only grow as more cybercriminals successfully bring employees onboard their malicious ventures.
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

New Cerber ransomware targets Confluence and GitLab servers

Cerber ransomware is back, as a new ransomware family adopts the old name and targets Atlassian Confluence and GitLab servers using remote code execution vulnerabilities. As ransomware began picking up pace in 2016, a new Cerber ransomware operation emerged that quickly became one of the most prolific gangs at the time. However, its activity slowly tapered off until it disappeared at the end of 2019.
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

Rubrik's New Managed Service Protects Data From Ransomware Attacks

Data security provider Rubrik announced Rubrik Cloud Vault, a fully managed, secure, and isolated cloud archival service built on Microsoft Azure that helps customers secure their data and defend against cyberattacks. The new managed secure data service is the first product since Microsoft’s equity investment in Rubrik back in August.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Meta raises the curtain on Horizon Worlds

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The future of Meta has finally arrived—if you have an Oculus Quest headset. Facebook parent Meta on Thursday launched Horizon Worlds, the first...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Cuba ransomware gang scores almost $44m in ransom payments across 49 orgs, say Feds

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says 49 organisations, including some in government, were hit by Cuba ransomware as of early November this year. The attacks were spread across five "critical infrastructure", which, besides government, included the financial, healthcare, manufacturing, and – as you'd expect – IT sectors. The Feds said late last week the threat actors are demanding $76m in ransoms and have already received at least $43.9m in payments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Washington, D.C. is just getting started with crypto oversight

Welcome to Washington, cryptocurrency believers. It may be wise to stick around. On Wednesday, in a landmark event, half a dozen crypto executives—Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks, Paxos Trust CEO Charles Cascarilla, Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, and Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas—testified before the House Financial Services Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

