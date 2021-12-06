ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You better watch out: 1 in 4 think they belong on the ‘naughty list’ this year

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
 5 days ago

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Naughty or nice, Americans still have eyes on a holiday prize. Although a quarter of Americans admit they belong on the “naughty list” this holiday season, a new study reveals four in five believe they should be showered with gifts this year anyway.

A survey of 2,000 people looked at how Americans treat themselves during the holidays and revealed that nearly three in four are likely to buy themselves a present this year (74%). A staggering nine in 10 respondents still spoil themselves with presents even when they receive gifts from others.

While one in four (26%) prefer to let others know what they want as a gift, 31 percent would rather the gift be a surprise. If they had the chance to choose, people would prefer to get electronics (19%), gift cards (18%), or jewelry (15%) from their loved ones.

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Angara , the survey also finds that 76 percent think they’re the best gift-giver to themselves, which may be why 69 percent of respondents prefer to buy their own presents.

People add that they would rather treat themselves than others because they know what they want or need (64%) and buy better quality gifts (59%). Half the poll admit they can be plain picky when it comes to gifts (51%). That’s why most Americans prioritize buying themselves presents for the holidays every year (89%).

Spoiling ourselves all year long

Still, many don’t limit showing themselves love through gifts to just the holiday season (81%), citing that they buy presents for themselves throughout the entire year. However, two-thirds are more likely to buy themselves something around the holidays than any other time of the year.

Three in five spend at least three hours browsing for their perfect gift (61%). Some don’t need to look far, though, as 77 percent would splurge on something they’ve wanted for a long time.

“People spend hours finding the perfect item for themselves and find it satisfying to finally purchase it,” says Ankur Daga, CEO of Angara.com, in a statement.

More than half of respondents can’t sleep until the gift they want is in their hands (58%).

Holiday shopping on a budget

Price is nothing but a number for many Americans looking to treat themselves, with more than a third (37%) saying they’re willing to spend at least $500 on a gift for themselves.

A good deal won’t hurt, though. In fact, 85 percent say they’d be more likely to buy themselves a holiday present if they got it on sale. For most respondents (87%), that means an item at least 20 percent off its regular price. Respondents shared that they’ve splurged on all kinds of gifts for themselves, including “a brand new car,” “a cruise to the Caribbean,” and “a diamond necklace worth $8,000.”

Nearly half of Americans still think it’s taboo to self-gift during the holidays, but 63 percent say they have been more open to the idea since the start of the pandemic. Three in five are not shy about treating themselves, saying they’ve been practicing that during the holidays before the pandemic.

“Self-gifting is a form of self-care. Treating yourself for the holidays can feel especially rewarding after a long year of hard work,” Daga adds.

