Saying they ‘share a mind,’ male triplets all pursue nursing degrees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Cody
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN ( WTNH ) — “The conversations are endless, especially at home at the dinner table…,” says Andrew Horobin.

Andrew is enrolled with his triplet brothers, Luke and Zach, in the nursing program at Southern Connecticut State University.

The triplets were inspired by family members who also worked to help others.

In high school, the brothers participated in a certified nursing assistant program, working as hospital aides during the height of the pandemic.

“COVID also gave us the opportunity, for me and Luke, at least, to take a … course to become firefighters. Then we took an EMT course, as well,” explained Andrew.

Less than 15% of registered nurses in the United States are men.

“If schools make it easier for people to obtain a degree, I think we’ll see more and more,” explained associate professor Maria Krol, who said despite the low numbers, men are joining on. “Having a male president of the American Nurses Association has really brought to light that men have a place in nursing and that they should consider it.”

The triplets find comfort working together.

“If I don’t understand something, I can ask them and they’ll explain it in a different way,” said Zach. “We all, I guess, share a mind.”

“Being there on someone’s worst day is something I always wanted to do,” said Luke.

“And then seeing people come home in, hopefully, a better state than when they came to you,” added Andrew.

Andrew and Luke hope to someday work in the emergency room, while Zach is looking towards pediatrics or labor and delivery.

