The US is set to tighten testing requirements for travellers entering the country in a bid to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.International arrivals will now have to take a Covid test within 24 hours of their departure to the US, regardless of vaccination status, as opposed to the previous 72-hour time allowance.The new restrictions will be introduced “early next week”, according to an official statement from the White House.The updated rules will apply to all passengers arriving into the country, whether international travellers or US citizens.Even those who are fully vaccinated will have to comply. International travellers...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO