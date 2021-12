Could the top assistant coach in the ACC be headed elsewhere? Clemson’s Brent Venables is a priority candidate for the vacant Oklahoma job. With Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for the USC opening, the Sooners need a new head coach. Oklahoma is one of the top coaching opportunities in the country; there’s money to spend and an imperative to keep on winning. This means the Sooner will go looking for a big name. Venables would satisfy that demand.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO