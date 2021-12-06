ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter: Time To Tweet

Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has seen a long-awaited CEO turnover which was welcomed by many, but not by all investors. Twitter (TWTR) had an eventful week with the departure of Jack Dorsey who is now only focusing on Square (SQ), which pleases certainly a group of investors in Twitter, but arguably makes some investors...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Twitter Wants To Simplify The Process Of Reporting Tweets

Twitter said it is testing a revamped reporting process against tweets that violate its harmful behavior norms. In addition to expanding the criteria for tweets that can be reported, this test will also include a different process for flagging tweets. The company says it is introducing a “people first” approach...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Twitter promises its new 'human-first' reporting process will be useful

Twitter announced this week a significant switch-up to its reporting process that should (emphasis on should) fix the more frustrating aspects of the current system. The overhauled reporting system will focus on allowing users to choose “symptoms” of the problem they’ve witnessed, rather than asking them to categorize the problem on their own.
INTERNET
techgig.com

OTP managers for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp spying on you: Report

Mitto AG, a Swiss company that has been managing OTP services for tech giants like Google,. is being accused of running spying business globally. A recent report by London based Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) says "The company has been selling access to Mitto's networks to secretly locate people via their mobile phones". Information has been revealed by whistleblowers revealed that the company was helping government agencies in running surveillance camps.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Slate

Without Dorsey, Can Twitter Finally Flourish?

Jack Dorsey was a Twitter co-founder, then CEO, then ousted CEO, then CEO again. On Nov. 29, Twitter announced that—once again—Dorsey was out. But is this really the end of Dorsey’s complicated relationship with the platform?. According to Nick Bilton, it should be. Back in 2006, Bilton,...
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

Twitter acquires Slack competitor Quill to improve its messaging services

As part of the acquisition, Quill will be shutting down at the end of the week as its team joins the social media company. Twitter has acquired the messaging platform Quill, seen as a potential competitor to Slack, in order to improve its messaging tools and services. Quill announced that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Twitter tests overhaul of process to flag harmful tweets

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will begin overhauling how users report harmful tweets in an effort to make it easier for people to describe what is wrong with the content they are seeing, the social networking site said on Tuesday. The move, which will begin with a small test of Twitter...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Value#Twtr
CNET

Twitter acquires, shuts down Slack rival Quill

Twitter has acquired Quill, a Slack rival in the business-focused messaging space, the companies said on Tuesday. The specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed. "Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal -- to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone," Quill said in the release. As part of the acquisition, Quill will cease operations and users will have until Dec. 11 to export their message history before the service shuts down and deletes all the data from its servers.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

BuzzFeed’s Bumpy Stock Market Debut Could Be A Warning Sign for Media Companies

BuzzFeed, which struck a deal to go public via a SPAC merger in June, listed its shares on the stock exchange Monday—a major milestone for any company, and particularly for a media startup known as much for Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting as its listicles. But while co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti had months earlier touted his agreement with publicly-traded shell company 890 5th Avenue Partners (and with it, BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex) as “the future of media,” Monday’s move onto the public market seemed, by day’s end, more like a warning sign—or, at the very least, a reality check. BuzzFeed’s stock briefly spiked, at one point by more than 50 percent, before falling later in the day, closing down 11 percent from its starting price. It was, as the New York Times reported, a “disappointing” public debut “underlining how hard it will be for digital media companies to become the giants that they aimed to be.”
STOCKS
The Verge

Twitter’s new CEO wants the company to move a lot faster

The new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, has a clear message: expect the social network to move a lot faster than it has in the past. In his first public appearance since taking the reins of Twitter from co-founder Jack Dorsey, Agrawal says his top priority is “improving our execution” and streamlining how Twitter operates. His comments, made at the Barclays technology conference, come after activist investor Elliott Management shook up Twitter’s board of directors last year and pressured Dorsey to step down from his part-time CEO role. Dorsey remains the CEO of Block (formerly called Square).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
New York Post

Meta to lose Messenger boss Stan Chudnovsky

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday its Messenger head Stan Chudnovsky, who is also leading the integration of the social media network’s messaging apps, will leave the company in 2022. Chudnovsky joined Meta, formerly known as Facebook, over seven years ago as product head for messaging. He was promoted to head...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

#BestOfTweets: Twitter unveils the most popular brand tweet of 2021

What brands really stood out on Twitter this year?. The social media platform can finally reveal its #BestOfTweets 2021, with eight categories highlighting groundbreaking launches to campaigns that drove cultural conversation on the site. “We looked at what changed in 2021 as the economy opened and brands took advantage of...
INTERNET
Seeking Alpha

Snapchat: Is It The Next Facebook Or MySpace

Snap is at a crossroads, the same crossroad that multiple large social networks have been through before. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is a $75 billion social network company, that's seen a variety of both strong stock performance and underperformance recently. The stock is done 40% over the last 3 months, however, it's also up more than 70% over the last 5-years. As we'll see throughout this article, as the company attempts to manage growth, we expect it to generate strong cash flow.
INTERNET
DIY Photography

Instagram quietly prompts users to create multiple accounts

Instagram has been quietly prompting single-account users to set up multiple accounts. While reminding you to take a break, Instagram is simultaneously encouraging you to become even more active on the app. Ironic, isn’t it?. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, single-account users are getting a prompt...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy