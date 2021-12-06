ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joshua Eckl's Weather Update

KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold tonight, light snow tomorrow morning. KEYC Weather: Cold tonight, light snow...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hugo Daily News

Weather Update

After starting the week with freezing temperatures at night, we are going to have a big warm up as the week progresses. I am expecting 76 degrees on Thursday and 81 on Friday, but then another cold front will knock the temperatures down for the weekend with high temperatures only expected to be in the 50s. Precipitation is going to be hard to come by with only one chance during the next seven…
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Clear and chilly overnight with clouds on the increase on Thursday. More rain and storm expected by Friday and into the Weekend. Here is the latest outlook.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Forecast

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning and includes much of southern MN and northern IA. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday afternoon and night. 4-8+ inches of snow is possible. Snow arrives in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com

Thursday will be chilly but warmth dominates the mid-December forecast

After a temporary clearing of the sky overnight, clouds will once again thicken up during the course of Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, certainly not unusual for this time of the year! The passage of a warm front will allow temperatures to gently rise into the lower 40s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
105.7 The Hawk

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Isolated freezing rain, cold front brings wind, rain and snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region until 9 AM. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM. WINTER WEATHER...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A day after some parts of the region saw the first flakes of the season, dry, pleasant weather is on tap for Thursday. Forecasters are calling for morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds. Highs are expected in the upper 30s to low 40s with light winds. Warmer weather is...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warming Weather Soon

Pleasant weather arrives today with highs reaching the upper 50s and a few lower 60s as south winds gradually return ahead several short-waves that brings the next strong cold front into the state late Friday evening. The pressure gradient should tighten quickly this evening into overnight and wind speeds should respond into the 15 to 30 mph range as the first short wave emerges into the central plains. Gusty winds will remain Thursday and Friday with low-level moisture confined to the far southeastern quadrant of the state that may extend northward into far western Arkansas. As the next wave develops and interacts with the state, there will be a small window for a few showers, mostly across the far southern or eastern sections. The data is varied on the exact amount of moisture and instability, but we’ll keep a small window late Thursday evening into Friday even though most data keep activity east of the state. Gusty southwest winds are likely Friday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be near record highs again Friday depending upon the exact amount of cloud cover and the timing of the front. By Friday evening, the strong cold front sweeps into the region pushing the moisture out and bringing colder weather back to the state for a brief time. Locations across the I-35 corridor westward will have increased fire danger issues Friday as strong southwest winds and drier air advects into the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Dec. 8 Weather with Sven: Wide range of snow possibilities Friday

Still a wide range of possibilities to invoke a high level of confidence in the Friday storm but I break down the possibilities and trends in this video. A few midday snow showers tomorrow will give us a coating, but temps will be above freezing by afternoon. Winter storm watches are posted already to our south where the highest probability of more than 3” of snow is at this point in time. Next week could bring record warm temperatures however as well.
ENVIRONMENT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update Dec. 8

It has been a windy day across central and parts of eastern Montana. A high wind warning continues until 8 p.m. for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana, including the Great Falls area. Winds have gusted to 98 mph near East Glacier and 48 mph in Great...
MONTANA STATE
WYTV.com

One more colder day to go before temperatures start surging

A few passing flurries or isolated snow showers continue through the evening and early part of the night. An isolated light dusting is possible, primarily in the northern snowbelt. Even though snow won’t add up to much, a light dusting is enough to cause a few slick spots tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 20s with scattered clouds into the night.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Ski resorts react to recent snowfall

MAZEPPA & WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter time is here, and many Minnesotans are getting ready for winter activities like skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Ski resorts and tubing hills are hard at work making snow to get their hills ready. While the recent low temperatures have helped keep the man-made snow from melting, the several inches of natural snowfall doesn’t help as much as you may think.
WELCH, MN
nbc15.com

Light Snow Expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The last couple of days have reminded us what a Wisconsin winter is like. The coldest air of the season on Tuesday started freezing smaller ponds and lakes. Now, we track a round accumulating snowfall as we head through our Thursday. While light, it will be one of the more widespread snow chances we have had so far this season and it could lead to a few problems on the roadways.
MADISON, WI
FOX 28 Spokane

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update Dec. 8

It has been a windy day across central and parts of eastern Montana. A high wind warning continues until 8 p.m. for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana, including the Great Falls area. Winds have gusted to 98 mph near East Glacier and 48 mph in Great...
MONTANA STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Winter weather is here

There was no snow for the Christmas Parade Saturday evening, but ice and snow blew into the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and stayed into Monday, creating slippery road conditions and putting snow removal on the agenda for Merrill residents. Scraping ice and snow shoveling and blowing were the sounds of the season.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy