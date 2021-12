LAS VEGAS -- Wow - the Washington Football Team likes to make things agonizing for their fans, and Sunday's 17-15 over the Raiders was no different. The team's win streak looked to be in serious trouble when Taylor Heinicke threw an interception late in the fourth quarter. But facing a one-point deficit the offense was able to rally and get back in field goal position and get the win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO