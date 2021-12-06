ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Yet another Dollar General planned in Lansing

By Brian Crandall
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANSING, N.Y.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A Dollar General has been submitted for review by the town of Lansing Planning Board. Plans submitted to the town of Lansing call for a new store location to be built on what is currently farmland between 1122 and 1148 Ridge Road...

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—There are now two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Tompkins County, the local health department announced Saturday. The two cases were found via sequencing at Cornell University, though it is unclear if they stem from the Cornell community. The variant is growing in prominence around the state, which led Gov. Kathy Hochul to instate a mask mandate for all indoor locations that don’t require a COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Locally, after another day of large testing numbers (110 new positives) there are now 466 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca’s guaranteed income pilot program will distribute monthly cash to 110 caregivers

ITHACA, N.Y.—In collaboration with Mayors for Guaranteed Income, Human Service Coalition of Tompkins County (HSCTC) and others, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI), a privately funded research pilot program currently guaranteed to last only one year. Eligibility for this pilot program includes caregivers “defined broadly to...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Giles Street closure for tree removal

ITHACA, N.Y.—The portion of Giles Street between East State Street and Water Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri., Dec. 10, 2021, to complete tree removal. No through traffic will be permitted and local traffic to residences will be directed with flags. Detours advise local...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Lansing, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Portion of Cayuga Waterfront Trail closing for NYSEG work

ITHACA, N.Y.—The portion of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail located between the Farmers’ Market and Willow Avenue near the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Plant (IAWWTF) will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 3, with an unclear reopening date. Detour signs will be posted and direct trail users to cross Route 13 on...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Cement Board#Lansing Planning Board#Nys Route 34b#Bohler Engineering
The Ithaca Voice

Letter to the Editor: Discontinue the Streatery

I understand the appeal of closing off Aurora Street for the “Streatery,” and favored it during the worst of the pandemic, but living on South Hill I am dismayed by the possibility of continuing it. No matter how much we may wish to reduce our dependence on cars, thousands of people live south of downtown Ithaca. Closing off Aurora Street makes it difficult, and sometimes dangerous, to access the Post Office, elementary, middle and high schools, churches, programs that run in church facilities, County Board meetings, banks, restaurants, etc. The choice is between turning right on State St., then left at the light, and then right again across two lanes of traffic, or turning down Clinton St and through the neighborhoods. For those living past Stone Quarry, that road, never easy at the bottom, has been made worse by forcing traffic east to the circle before heading back west, and when Spencer St. is closed for paving, the whole route is closed. Please consider your South Hill neighbors and keep Aurora St. open.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Planning a sustainable, accessible, local food system

ITHACA, N.Y.—Deeply considering a plate of food could mean tracing the winding journey each morsel has taken to arrive there, thinking of the multitudes of people that find nutritious food unaffordable or wholly unavailable, or trying to count the many hands that played a part in the labor of cultivation. The exercise can be dizzying and perhaps feel a bit irrelevant to a hungry stomach.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County 2022 budget breakdown

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature brought their 2022 budgeting process to a close on Tuesday, approving $195,271,695 of expenditures alongside a five year capital project spending plan of $128,282,650. Here’s a breakdown of the budget that passed on Tuesday, including some highlights from the budgeting process. The amended 2022...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

South Cayuga St. bridge rehabilitation near scheduled completion; road closure Nov. 22

ITHACA, N.Y.—Work related to the South Cayuga Street bridge rehabilitation project will result in East Spencer Street closing on Monday. Contractors will be assembling steel components of the bridge, and erecting them throughout Nov. 22. The work and road closure is scheduled to start at 7:00AM and end at 5:00PM. A flagger will be onsite to direct local and residential traffic.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy