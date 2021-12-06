ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York

By Isabella Colello
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — One of the state’s top representative is pushing for more COVID testing resources this winter. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, requested the federal government to send a “surge” of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to New York community health centers and their mobile sites. According...

Arizona Mirror

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement.  Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Yates County's COVID cases up 76.8%; New York cases surge 52.2%

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 52.2% as 62,607 cases were reported. The previous week had 41,135 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. New York ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
New York, Maine, and New Hampshire Deploy National Guard to Help Manage COVID Surges

Even before the Omicron variant takes hold in the U.S., three Northeast states are already running short on space for COVID-19 patients and stretching medics and technicians to the brink. Governors of Maine, New York, and New Hampshire have all called in the National Guard to supply medics and medical technicians to prepare for the winter surge. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said around 50 hospitals in the state had less than 10 percent bed capacity. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said, “I do not take this action lightly, but we must take steps to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ensure care for all those who need it.” Maine this week hit a record number of hospitalizations for the entire pandemic. New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu has also enlisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing help. In Indianapolis, the Indiana University Health system on Thursday morning also asked for National Guard help as hospitalizations hit all-time highs.
West Virginia Senators vote to block Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the measure up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have […]
New York to halt elective procedures at 32 hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

New York will require 32 hospitals with limited capacity to halt nonurgent elective procedures as COVID-19 cases increase in the state, according to state officials. Health department officials issued determinations at the hospitals Dec. 6, applying to procedures scheduled to occur on or after Dec. 9. The determinations were issued...
Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same.”
New York City may be at start of winter surge of COVID-19

New York City may already be seeing signs of a winter spike in COVID-19 even though holiday travel, gatherings and colder weather are just getting started. The city’s positive test rate rose to a two-month high as hospitals admitted more than 100 new virus patients on Friday, contributing to a 25% jump in hospitalizations in just two weeks.
