4 Business Investments With Great Returns

By Kyle Wolfe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen considering business investments, you’re constantly playing a game of tug-o-war between the present and the future. You’d love to enjoy big profits today. But you know if you take too much money out of your company, you’ll have less leftover in the future. In this post, we take...

martechseries.com

Study: Ineffective Customer Communications Can Cost Small Businesses Time, Money and Talent

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced new research, The Modern Small Business: Communication for the Future, illustrating how rapidly business communication is evolving, and how technology is powering new ways for businesses to build customer relationships, remove inefficiencies and retain employees. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SMALL BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Great New Business Plan To Successfully Earn Money Online

In case you are searching for avenues to earn money online then you really should read this short post to the end. The online marketplace is stuffed with hypes that in most cases never materialize to anything positive. Thereby, as an online business individual you have to be diligent on which programs you enroll in. The one thing that you should always bear in mind is that you simply ought to invest your time prudently if you’re to earn money online.
SMALL BUSINESS
irei.com

Futureal launches European investment management business

Futureal has launched Futureal Investment Partners, a real estate investment and asset management business that will focus on value-add and opportunistic investments across Europe. Futureal Investment Partners plans to become a significant investment and asset manager by co-investing with prominent institutional and high-net-worth investors in the office, logistics and retail...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $665.59 million, a 21.66% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.52 billion, a 1.53% change since Q2. Dollar General earned $849.57 million, and sales totaled $8.65 billion in Q2. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without context...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
southplattesentinel.com

Business of the Week: Great Western Tire

Great Western Tire started in Sterling, Colorado on June 1, 2019, after purchasing the business from Best West. Great Western Tire is owned by the Thompson family. Great Western Tire purchased the Sterling store to serve more of a farm-based community. They thought that the Sterling area would benefit from another tire dealer.
STERLING, CO
dataversity.net

Why Small Businesses Should Invest in Cyber-Insurance

Recent headlines are rife with reports of hackers wreaking havoc on U.S. companies and small businesses. One important step that’s particularly critical for small businesses to take is to invest in cyber-insurance, also known as cybersecurity insurance. The U.S. government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency describes the purpose of cybersecurity...
SMALL BUSINESS
cobizmag.com

Why investing in this software can be a business game changer

In case you didn’t know, the world is in the middle of “Industry 4.0” or the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This era is defined by automation and big data–businesses cannot do without the internet and technology. We are in the midst of a tech dispensation where you have to rely on...
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

RPM International Stock: Fair Value For A Great Business

RPM International has demonstrated a robust operating history in recent years, making it a quality play. When looking at the history of economic development, one major source of improvement that is often overlooked is the chemicals industry. Contrary to what some might think, chemicals have had a massive impact, for better or worse, in all aspects of the economy. Naturally, this means that the space could make for fertile ground for investors to explore companies that perform well in this market. One interesting prospect, a company that has had some mixed financial results but generally has seen its operations expand, is RPM International (RPM). At present, shares of the company probably are more or less fairly valued. But in the long run, the company will probably fare well for investors, slowly creating value over the years.
STOCKS
dailyrecordnews.com

Fisher Investments Canada Certified™ by Great Place to Work®

Firm recognised by global authority on workplace culture. CAMAS, Wash., Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—which also does business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® is an independent, global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How To Share Responsibilities With Business Partners

Reid Rubenstein is the Managing Partner of RefiJet, a leader in the auto refinance industry. Everyone wants their business to succeed, but there is a different commitment when you have helped build the business from the very beginning. As a founder myself, I’ve experienced the stressors and excitement of ownership. But not every business is constructed the same. My current business was started with a structure that is becoming very common: with co-founders and managing partners.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech AgentSync achieves unicorn status after raising $75 million

Denver-based insurtech firm AgentSync has attained unicorn status after raising $75 million in a Series B round, which pushed the company’s value to $1.2 billion. The funding was led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from Craft Ventures, Tiger Global, Atreides Management, Anthemis, and existing investors. The latest round brought the total financing raised by the company to $111.1 million.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

An Investor Is Pushing Kohl’s to Separate Its Digital and Physical Businesses as More Retailers Adopt Similar Strategy

An investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. In a public letter sent to the Kohl’s board on Monday, investor Engine Capital LP, which owns 1% of outstanding shares at Kohl’s, asked the company to separate its physical store business from its e-commerce business, a recently popular move among traditional department store retailers. Engine also asked the company to run a market test to determine how much certain financial sponsors would pay per share for the company. Engine complimented the company’s strong category assortment, store footprint, loyalty program, and e-commerce presence...
RETAIL
muncievoice.com

How To Boost Your Market Growth

You run a business, and thankfully it’s profitable and showing signs of growth. The potential for market growth is strong, yet you feel your company has reached a peak in what it can do. Despite your best efforts, your profits aren’t skyrocketing; they’ve plateaued and aren’t increasing much each year.
MARKETS
techstartups.com

Tech Debt: 4 Reasons Startups Pile it up

This is a guest post by Sowmyanarayan Raghunathan, VP of Engineering at Talentica Software, the global leader in product development for startups. Debt is usually considered monetary in nature. But as technology has become a core asset for many businesses, companies can also rack up technical debt or ‘tech debt.’ Tech debt is the off-balance sheet cost of technology work that needs to be done in the future. This type of debt accumulates by choosing a limited/less expensive technical solution now and pushing off the full/more expensive solution to the future. By not implementing the full solution now, companies are faced with the need to ‘rework’ software development in the future.
MARKETS

