L.A.’s best new restaurants of 2021 with The Infatuation

The greatest events, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in L.A. this past year. Like a typical marine layer morning, things started out a little gloomy in Los Angeles this year, but slowly and steadily the city we know and love started to shine through again. New restaurants continued to open, movie theaters and museums welcomed back visitors for the first time in a year and you could even have a drink at a bar again, regardless of whether it was an outdoor bar-classified-as-a-restaurant or just an actual indoor bar.
Comments / 0