ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

L.A.’s best new restaurants of 2021 with The Infatuation

KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrant Cox, Editorial Lead for the Infatuation LA joined us live with a taste...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WilmingtonBiz

Soup's On At New Asian Restaurant In Porters Neck

A new restaurant in Porters Neck pays tribute to the culinary traditions of the owner’s mother. Pho Vanhly Noodle House, at 208 Porters Neck Road in the Oak Landing shopping center, offers a variety of Asian selections, but its specialty is pho, a traditional Southeast Asian rice noodle soup. Vanhly is the first name of owner Mona Somsnith’s mother, so the restaurant name translates roughly as “Vanhly’s Soup.”
RESTAURANTS
buffalonynews.net

Best global restaurants unveiled

PARIS, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The latest update of a list of the best global restaurants was unveiled here this week at the LA LISTE 2022 world restaurant ranking. Starting from 2015, LA LISTE has been handpicking the world's best restaurants based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and publications plus millions of online reviews.
RESTAURANTS
wdwinfo.com

Best Vegan Entrées at Walt Disney World’s Table Service Restaurants

*DIS Contributors review meals, resort stays, and entertainment that they have paid for during their own vacations. They only utilize discounts and offers if they are available to the general public, such as annual passholder discounts, Tables in Wonderland, or DVC membership discounts. They receive no additional compensation for dining experiences or events, so that they may give their honest opinions about price and value.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Food Drink#Editorial Lead#The Infatuation La
97.5 WTBD

The Capital Region’s 10 Best Breakfast Restaurants [RANKED]

It can only be the best of the best when it comes to the most important meal of the day. Let's face it, in theory, breakfast seems like it should be the simplest of meals to prepare and cook. It should be easy, and breakfast should be great to eat at any restaurant, right? Yeah, not so fast. It is just not that simple.
RESTAURANTS
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit's Baobab Fare Ranks Among Eater's Best New U.S. Restaurants

Baobab Fare, an East African restaurant in Detroit's New Center, is among Eater's 11 "Best New Restaurants in America." The restaurant at 6568 Woodward opened this year to a very favorable review from Melody Baetens of The Detroit News, who wrote in September:. Open officially since April after a soft...
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Here's The Best North Carolina Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For 15 years, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been traveling across the country to highlight some amazing food and local restaurants that customers can't seem to get enough of. Host Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown himself, has stopped by several restaurants around the Tar Heel State to shine a spotlight on some popular, little-known and unique dishes in North Carolina on the fan-favorite show. Check here to see a full list of all the Charlotte restaurants that have earned a coveted spot on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Revealed: Time Out L.A.’s 2021 Best of the City award winners

The greatest events, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in L.A. this past year. Like a typical marine layer morning, things started out a little gloomy in Los Angeles this year, but slowly and steadily the city we know and love started to shine through again. New restaurants continued to open, movie theaters and museums welcomed back visitors for the first time in a year and you could even have a drink at a bar again, regardless of whether it was an outdoor bar-classified-as-a-restaurant or just an actual indoor bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

What’s the Best Way to Show Vaccine Proof at SF Restaurants?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater SF where the site’s editors answer difficult dining questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit it via this form. Question: Will I need to bring my vaccine card around to different places in San Francisco if we...
RESTAURANTS
Bradenton Herald

Miami’s best new restaurants of 2021 are pandemic success stories: Here are our favorites

Miami’s best new restaurants of 2021 are pandemic success stories. Some started with out-of-work chefs popping up in the wake of 2020 shutdowns. Others opened despite the uncertainty of 2021. But all of them caught our attention with what matters most: great food and a unique vibe that adds to the landscape of Miami-Dade County as one of the most innovative and exciting places to dine out in America.
MIAMI, FL
The Oregonian

Miami Nice makes the case: Portland’s best Cuban restaurant might be plant-based (restaurant review)

The strangest thing about 2021′s bumper crop of plant-based restaurants? Portland was already the best vegan food city in America. Just ask Paul McCartney. But here we are. Over the past 20 months, more than a half-dozen brick-and-mortar restaurants opened here with no animal products on the menu, not to mention a dozen more pop-ups and carts. Many ranked among the most exciting openings of the year, from the worker-owned Sri Lankan collective Mirisata to the Southern fried “chicken” and sides at Dirty Lettuce to the beefless beef stew at Mama Dút.
PORTLAND, OR
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie’s 10 Best Reviewed Restaurants on Yelp

The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
kcrw.com

101 Best Restaurants List: It’s a herculean effort to compile

It’s that time of year… for LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison to scour the city in search of fresh finds and new insight into old favorites. He compiles his findings into the yearly list of 101 Best Restaurants in LA. The 2021 list landed this week, and Addison joins us to break down just what this mammoth task entails.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox4kc.com

Nine best new restaurants in Kansas City, according to KC Magazine

Build Really Big Forts for Kids. It's Durable, Reusable, and Made in USA. The First Ladies Were Just Ranked (You'll Never Guess Who's #1) Brain Surgeon: Do This to Relieve Tinnitus and Hearing Loss (It's Genius!) Oregon Pays Homeowners $3,708 Benefit in December (You Must Request It) The Biggest Reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Time Out Global

Free things to do for New Year’s in L.A.

Avoid excessive cover fees and price gouged dinner reservations with the best free New Year’s events in L.A. We’re as excited about the New Year as anyone. But you know what we’re not looking forward to? New Year’s Eve parties that charge triple-digit cover fees at the door. Prix-fixe dinners at restaurants that don’t care if you ever come back again. Sure, we want to send off 2021 in style, but we also don’t want to break the bank. So let’s all take up an early resolution: to take advantage of these amazing, free New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in L.A.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy