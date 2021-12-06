ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge-fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt surrenders 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million, Manhattan DA Vance says

By Dan Mangan
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHedge-fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and has been banned for life from acquiring antiquities, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said. The surrender of the items comes after a probe that began in 2017 into the billionaire Steinhardt's "criminal conduct," the...

Comments / 59

Revan
5d ago

The fact that Syria Iraq are on this list of nations whos relics are returned is laughable as 5 short years ago ISIS was burning and crushing these ancient artifacts to dust..... They shouldnt be returned to nations whos state government cant or is unwilling to protect them...

Reply(4)
14
TiredOfRedumblicans
5d ago

yet they wanna toss average citizens in jail for shoplifting from walmart 2 sets of laws in this country

Reply(8)
22
Thom May
5d ago

and how much jail time?‽??? oooooppppps what was I thinking the rich don't go to jail... my bad..

Reply(2)
15
 

Comments / 0

