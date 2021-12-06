ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” Restocking January 2022

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf none of the Yeezy releases for December 2021 tickle your fancy, look no further than the original Yeezy 500 colorway that started the entire craze for the chunky shoe. Dropping in 2018 to...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM "Amber Tint" Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM has been one of his more popular silhouettes over the last year and a half, and as a result, fans continue to get new colorways. Every month or so, we are made privy to a new offering, and just last week, we reported that the Basketball QNTM would be dropping in an "Amber Tint" color scheme, which is something that certainly got fans excited for the future.
NBA
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey”

There’s no stopping Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” Whether in music or fashion, the 44-year-old has consistently proven that he will be the “last man standing.” On the adidas YEEZY front, the “DONDA”-artist continues to cement his legacy through propositions like the YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey” set to release on December 11th.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey”

December 2021 might be the busiest month ever in the adidas YEEZY brand’s eight year existence. Fifteen different Yeezy shoes are scheduled to release in December, and that’s without any surprise or shock-drop style releases. At this pace, it seems dang near impossible for Kanye to sneak in another drop in this packed release schedule, because the first weekend of Yeezy releases in December already has two global drops in the works.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Slide ‘Ochre’ Official Images

Kanye West and adidas will release a new color option of the Yeezy Slide for the Holiday season. This pair comes highlighted in ‘Ochre.’. This adidas Yeezy Slide comes with injected EVA foam while the soft top layer in the footbed allows for added comfort. Utilizing shades of Brown while a subtle graphic runs throughout. Lastly, the groves on the outsoles aids in traction.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Kanye West's most popular Yeezy sneaker thus far has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Dozens of colorways for this shoe have been released over the years, and even more, are on the horizon. For years, the shoe has had a very distinguished Primeknit upper, although, the shoe is now going to get an update with the CMPCT variation. This new iteration of the sneaker replaces the previous upper with a more sock-like one that is sure to get some sneakerheads curious.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Blush
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Dazzling Blue” Is Set To Arrive Next Spring

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 will be getting an update with its night-ready “Dazzling Blue” colorway. The forthcoming offering is dressed in a black Primeknit upper with a cobalt blue stripe and the signature SPLY-350 branding. Elsewhere on the silhouette is a black sole, black laces, small blue specks sprinkled throughout the upper and a blue insole logo.
CARS
sneakernews.com

adidas Blasts Sonic Ink On The adidas Ultra 4D

The adidas Ultra 4D debuted with quite a bit of momentum, teaming up with some of the world’s finest boutiques. But once that collection came to a close, the silhouette gradually began to slow down, now only ever appearing in seldom. It may be starting to pick up the pace very soon, however, as new make-ups have begun propping up with increased frequency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT "Slate Blue"

Following a surprise release last month, we now have an official look at the. YEEZY BSKTBL KNIT “Slate Blue” ahead of the wider drop later this month. Coming in the sleek “Slate Blue” colorway, the shoe features a Primeknit upper expressing various tones continued with on the extended sock-like collar. Additional detailing comes in the form of woven laces and gray heel counters that extended down to the midsoles. Elevating the shoe are full-length encapsulated BOOST midsoles paired with matching treaded rubber outsoles.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Yeezy Release Dates

November was a 30-day span of headlines for Ye, the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” On the culture and music side of things, the 44-year-old gifted the internet a handful of memes and soundbites, as well as launched the deluxe version of his 10th studio album, “DONDA.” The adidas Yeezy empire hasn’t been neglected, spawning two of the most refreshing Yeezy boots to date. Apart from a few pairs (including a restock), the remainder of the month is set to be a quiet one for the Three Stripes’ subsidiary. December, however, will see YZY SZN in full-fledge.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
hypebeast.com

Adidas’ Adistar Sneaker Is In It For the Long Runs

Fresh off the back of releasing the Takumi 8 Sen silhouette, Running continues its performance sneaker roll-out by introducing two iterations of its all-new Adistar. Inspired by the idea of perpetual motion and tested over 4,500km, the Adistar combines a soft, lightweight REPETITOR foam platform with a firmer REPETITOR +, which together results in a dual density midsole.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalconnectmag.com

How to get Yeezys: Sneaker Protocol

Yeezys footwear is a collaboration between German sportswear company Adidas and Kanye West. Since its inception in February 2015, Yeezys have been a much-coveted fashion item as they are always limited. The pairs available are capped at a number lower than the demand for them. The vast majority of people...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low Collab Gets Official Photos

SoleFly and Jordan Brand have teamed up quite a bit in the past, so it only makes sense that the Florida boutique would link up with Jumpman for even more great sneakers. After all, Jumpman has a fantastic library of shoes, and you can never truly go wrong with silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Low. In fact, the Jordan 1 Low is now the subject of SoleFly's latest Jordan Brand collab, and the official images for this new shoe can be found below.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Is Seasoned With A Hint Of Chicago

At this point, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is near as perennial as the original, persisting far longer than anyone could have anticipated. And for its upcoming run of colorways, the silhouette is to don a palette familiar to longtime fans of the Chicago Bulls. While it’d be easy...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy