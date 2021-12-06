Cravath abandons strict pay model, joining most law firm peers

(Reuters) - Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore said Monday it is changing how it pays its partners, moving away from a strictly seniority-based compensation system that it has long embraced.

In adopting a so-called modified lockstep system, Cravath is following in the footsteps of other firms, including Davis, Polk & Wardwell, that now determine pay according to partners' contributions along with their tenure.

"This decision will advance our strategic objectives so that we can continue to thrive in a dynamic marketplace while maintaining the values and culture – including our ethos of shared success – that define our firm," Faiza Saeed, Cravath's presiding partner, said in a statement.

Cravath had been one of lockstep's last remaining adherents among the country's most profitable law firms. Most of its competitors have gradually abandoned the system in order to retain and attract high-performing partners.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Debevoise & Plimpton; and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton are among the handful of major firms that maintain lockstep partner compensation.

Debevoise said in a statement Monday that it remains “fully committed” to that model. Wachtell and Cleary did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Compensation for top law firm deal advisors and litigators can run into several million dollars per year. Cravath's profits per equity partner hit $4.576 million in 2020, according to ALM Media, which tracks law firm financial data.

Partner moves to and from Cravath are rare, but they have happened. This year, Cravath made its first lateral partner hire in at least decade, while also losing partners to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Sidley Austin.

Lockstep compensation is a disadvantage in a hot lateral hiring market, and ending that system should help the firm hang on to partners, said legal recruiter Jon Lindsey of Major, Lindsey & Africa.

“It’s primarily to retain the carefully nurtured talent that they have,” he said.

Lisa Smith, a principal at law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates, said lockstep pay is effective when everyone is performing at the same level, but it can be "a somewhat socialist system" when partners contribute unevenly to a firm's success.

A modified lockstep system "helps retain the positive aspects of the lockstep, but also retain their outsized performers," Smith said.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.