Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago
The start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal for Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris. As the 76ers have dealt with tons of setbacks throughout the first quarter of the season, Harris was among a handful of players on the roster who has been forced to take games off due to injuries and illnesses.

It's been a frustrating ride so far for Harris. On Friday night prior to Philly's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Harris has been feeling down after being forced to miss another game.

"I talked to him a couple of times today," Rivers said on Friday. "He's struggling. The flu hit him really hard, but he's down about it because he just feels like he can't get a break. I told him the same thing, like, it's gonna all work out at some point. Your hip is gonna feel great. You're not gonna have COVID. You're not gonna have the flu, and you're gonna go on a run. You just got to hang in there."

After missing Friday's morning shootaround due to having the flu, Harris was expectedly ruled out against the Atlanta Hawks later that night. That marked the ninth game the Sixers forward missed this season.

Harris missed his first stretch of games earlier in the year as he became the first Sixer to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol as he was positive for COVID-19 and symptomatic. The veteran was forced to miss six games as a result.

Then, roughly two weeks later, Harris missed two more games as he injured his hip in the Saturday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Will he miss his tenth game of the year on Monday night when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road? Or will Harris get back in action?

Everything seems to be trending in the right direction for him as of now. While Harris is considered questionable for Monday's matchup, he was a participant in Sunday's practice in Charlotte, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Harris isn't guaranteed to make his return on Monday, but there seems to be a good chance he receives clearance to play.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Feed Embiid: Doc Rivers Kept Sixers' Game Plan vs. Hornets Simple

The Philadelphia 76ers went into Monday night's matchup on the road in Charlotte with the hopes of picking up their first consecutive victories in over a month. After taking down the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the Sixers faced a depleted Hornets team that missed five players after they were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets game preview

After finally snapping their long losing streak, the Rockets look to start a winning streak tonight against the resurgent Charlotte Hornets. I believe tonight marks the first time this season that the Rockets are playing a team that will be on the second night of a back-to-back. With the league starting a couple weeks earlier, the schedule makers have been able to reduce the number of B2Bs, but have not been able to eradicate them completely. The Rockets have only played two sets of them so far, so that tracks.
Seth Curry, Danny Green to Return vs. Warriors While Tobias Harris Remains Out

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their six-game road trip while shorthanded once again on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers ruled out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid early. Simmons, who has yet to make an appearance on the court with the Sixers, remained...
76ers' Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back,...
Hornets to be Without a Regular Starter vs Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. P.J. Washington recently returned after missing ten games with an elbow injury. With Plumlee out...
Hornets vs. Magic: Betting Picks, Predictions and Preview

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) are playing the Orlando Magic (4-14) at Amway Center. Heading into this matchup, the Hornets are 11-8 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Magic are 7-11 against the spread. BetUS odds are posted below. Charlotte Hornets...
Game 19: Magic vs Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (11-8) at Orlando Magic (4-14) Injuries: Charlotte - Washington (QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Ross (OUT) Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic. 109.6 (10th) ORtg 102.0 (27th) 110.5 (23rd) DRtg 112.0 (28th) 101.3 (3rd) Pace 98.9 (12th) Starting Lineups. LaMelo Ball...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5 2 Star play on the Hornets covering: If you throw out the loss to the Rockets, the Hornets have been on a roll and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Charlotte has played a ton of games lately and it wasn't surprising to see all of the traveling finally catch up to them. Now that they've had a day to catch their breath, I would anticipate the Hornets to play much better in Chicago and play with a little extra edge after losing to the lowly Rockets in overtime. The Bulls have been a pleasant surprise in the East to start the season but have lost three of the last four, including the last two at home. 5.5 is too much for me. Take the points and sprinkle a little on the moneyline for the visiting Hornets.
Sixers List Tobias Harris as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with another setback lately. After missing six straight games due to his battle with COVID-19, Harris returned to the court on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors. For the next five games since his return, Harris didn't see his playing time...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) questionable on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is considered questionable after Philadelphia's forward missed two games with a hip ailment. In a potential matchup against a Timberwolves' unit ranked 18th in defensive rating, our models project Harris to score 38.6 FanDuel points on Saturday.
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both activated to play for Sixers

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.
Sixers starting Tobias Harris (hip) on Saturday, Georges Niang to bench

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will make his 12th start this season after Philadelphia's forward missed two games with a hip injury. In an uptempo matchup against a Timberwolves' unit playing with a 100.2 pace, Harris' FanDuel salary stands at $7,500.
Bulls: Zach LaVine Questionable vs. Hornets

The Bulls have lost three of their last four games. Tonight’s matchup is against the current Eastern Conference sixth seed in the Hornets. Both teams are coming off losses and looking to get back into the win column tonight. An exciting matchup is bound to take place. The Ball brothers...
Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris provide health updates following return to action

Over the past few games, the Philadelphia 76ers have slowly managed to work their way back to full health. After nearly three weeks of playing with a depleted roster, Doc Rivers finally had his full rotation at his disposal against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Every player was needed as the two teams clashed in a double-overtime thriller that saw Minnesota walking out with a one-point win. While the Sixers suffered a tough loss, getting Embiid and Harris back was a legitimate silver lining to the game.
