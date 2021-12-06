ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham rehires capital markets partner in London from Kirkland

By Sahal Muhammed
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins has brought back a former attorney, Kirkland & Ellis partner Shawn Anderson, to its capital markets practice in London, the firm said Monday.

Anderson has worked with private equity firms and their portfolio companies, public companies and investment banks and has had a particular focus on high-yield debt securities, the firm said.

Anderson worked at Latham earlier in his career, joining as an associate in 2010 and leaving in 2018.

Los Angeles-founded Latham has a nearly 500-lawyer office in London. The firm's other recent hires there have included data privacy and cybersecurity focused litigation partner James Lloyd from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, who joined in October.

Latham also said on Oct. 28 it had elevated nine lawyers in London to partner in its latest round of promotions. The firm promoted 44 lawyers globally this year, up from 33 in 2020.

A Kirkland & Ellis spokesperson said the firm wishes Anderson well in his new position.

RELATED PEOPLE
