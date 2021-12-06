ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Stars' Luke Glendening: Expected to play Monday

 5 days ago

Glendening (lower body) is slated to play in Monday's matchup with Arizona,...

High school football rankings: No. 2 Austin Westlake faces No. 7 Katy in UIL Texas 6A Division 2 semifinals

A matchup of Texas high school football powers with national ranking implications takes place Saturday as No. 2 Westlake (Austin) faces No. 7 Katy in the UIL Texas 6A Division 2 semifinals. The Chaparrals won their 38th consecutive game, dominating Vandegrift (Austin) 70-7 while the Tigers reeled off their 22nd straight win with a 34-31 victory over Summer Creek (Houston).
TEXAS STATE
Sabres lose tying goal on offside review, fall to Rangers: ‘A wave of emotion’

BUFFALO – After the gut punch, a disallowed tying goal with 56.2 seconds left, the Sabres nearly knotted it again, hitting the post before the New York Rangers staved off their late push to secure a 2-1 victory. While the Sabres ultimately lost their sixth straight game, their response...
NHL
Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
Browns' Troy Hill: Expected to play Sunday

Hill (neck) should be good to go Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hill was limited in practice all week after missing the Browns' Week 11 game against the Lions. His return will bolster the Browns secondary in a primetime matchup with the Ravens on Sunday.
NFL
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ready to play Monday

LaVine (illness) will be available and start Monday against the Hornets. LaVine was questionable due to a non-COVID illness, but it won't prevent him from taking the court against Charlotte. The 26-year-old has averaged 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists across the past five games.
NBA
Rhamondre Stevenson expected to play in Week 12

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is expected to play in Week 12. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Damien Harris (neck) is also banged up but is also expected to play. While Harris remains the lead back, Stevenson has drawn 12+ touches in each of his past three games and has been effective for the most part, making him a quality Flex option even with Harris in the lineup. The Titans are a tough matchup, but with injuries and bye weeks, you can do a lot worse than Stevenson in your fantasy lineup.
NFL
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to play Sunday

Mitchell (rib/finger), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Assuming he does play, Mitchell likely will retake lead duties out of the backfield, while Jeff Wilson and Trey Sermon would be the main candidates for complementary work with JaMycal Hasty (ankle) still sidelined.
NFL
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to play Sunday

Barkley (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Barkley never seemed at much risk of sitting out this weekend, after he experienced no setbacks in his return from a four-game absence in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He handled six carries and caught all six of his targets, finishing the night with 56 yards from scrimmage while playing 59 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps. Expect Barkley to take on a larger workload Week 13.
NFL
Lakers' LeBron James: Expects to play Tuesday

James (abdomen) expects to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. James played through a right abdominal strain in Sunday's 110-106 win over the Pistons and logged a team-high 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes. He said during his postgame press conference that he didn't aggravate his injury during the contest and said that he'll be ready to play Tuesday.
NBA
Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Expected to play Wednesday

Schroder (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Sixers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Schroder had been dealing with a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss Sunday's 109-97 win over the Raptors -- his first absence of the season. However, Coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that everyone on Boston's roster will be available against Philadelphia. When Jaylen Brown missed eight games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Schroder stepped into the starting lineup and posted 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 35.6 minutes per game. However, with everyone healthy, the veteran point guard will likely shift back into a reserve role.
NBA
Damien Harris expected to play in Week 12

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Patriots RB Damien Harris (neck) is expected to play in Week 12. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Harris' neck injury flared up mid-week but he did not miss any practice time. He was limited all week. If active, Harris is expected to draw his usual workload, which could increase if Rhamondre Stevenson sits facing a Titans defense yielding the sixth-fewest FPPG to running backs.
NFL
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Not expected to play Sunday

Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Becton (knee) is progressing well but still not practicing, and he isn't expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Saleh said that Becton will progress to doing field work this week, but he still isn't...
NFL

