Stars' Luke Glendening: Expected to play Monday

Schroder (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Sixers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Schroder had been dealing with a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss Sunday's 109-97 win over the Raptors -- his first absence of the season. However, Coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that everyone on Boston's roster will be available against Philadelphia. When Jaylen Brown missed eight games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Schroder stepped into the starting lineup and posted 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 35.6 minutes per game. However, with everyone healthy, the veteran point guard will likely shift back into a reserve role.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO