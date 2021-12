Last week EA and DICE promised several Battlefield 2042 updates before the end of the year, and now we know the latest will drop tomorrow (two have already been released). This is the biggest update Battlefield 2042 has received to date, with DICE promising over 150 fixes for bugs and other issues. Some new content and features are also on the way, including Weekly Missions, new Team Vehicle Deathmatch mode and Builder templates for Battlefield Portal, and more. You can get a basic rundown of what’s included in Battlefield 2042 update 3, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO