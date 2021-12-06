Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Slated to suit up versus Yotes

The Heat list Butler (tailbone) as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Sidelined for the past four games with a bruised tailbone, Butler looks like he'll have a shot to suit up Monday, provided he can make it through the Heat's morning shootaround without any setbacks. If Butler is able to suit up against Memphis, Tyler Herro would likely move from the starting five and back into a sixth-man role, while both Max Strus and Caleb Martin would be in store for reductions in playing time.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO