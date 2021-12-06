ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Slated to suit up versus Yotes

Kiviranta (upper body) is set to rejoin the lineup against Arizona on...

buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose tying goal on offside review, fall to Rangers: ‘A wave of emotion’

BUFFALO – After the gut punch, a disallowed tying goal with 56.2 seconds left, the Sabres nearly knotted it again, hitting the post before the New York Rangers staved off their late push to secure a 2-1 victory. While the Sabres ultimately lost their sixth straight game, their response...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira released from hospital, out indefinitely

Last night, after a scary hit that sent him to the ice unconscious, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a nearby hospital and monitored overnight. After extensive testing, he has been discharged and returned home. The Blackhawks have announced that though he suffered a significant injury, Khaira is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Absent from practice Friday

Kiviranta was held out of Friday's practice session with an upper-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dallas won't be in action until Monday's clash with Arizona, so Kiviranta will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent. It's been a slow start to the season for the winger, as he has yet to bend the twine while putting just 13 shots on net in 19 appearances.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Emil Bemstrom off Injured Reserve and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also has added goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the roster on emergency recall from Cleveland as goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable for tonight's game at Dallas due to an illness.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Braden Holtby: Between pipes versus Yotes

Holtby will tend the twine against Arizona at home Monday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Holtby is riding a two-game winning streak during which he's posted a 1.50 GAA. The veteran netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, though the impending return of Ben Bishop (knee) will certainly shake up the goalie mix.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Ben Bishop: Slated for conditioning assignment

Bishop (knee) is expected to join AHL Texas on a conditioning assignment soon, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The minor-league Stars are in action versus AHL Chicago on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, so there could be plenty of opportunities for Bishop to play. How the netminder fits into Dallas' plan moving forward remains to be seen, but he should be in the mix for at least a share of the workload once deemed fully fit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Suiting up versus Flyers

Kadri (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. In addition to reclaiming his spot on the second line, Kadri should rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit where he has racked up 11 of his 30 points this year. The 31-year-old center has racked up 30 points in 20 games and could challenge for his 61-point career high set back in 2016-17 with Toronto.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Slated to miss out versus Bolts

Petry (upper body) is set to be out of action against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Petry -- who will miss his second straight game due to his upper-body issue -- is stuck in a 14-game pointless streak. With only two points in 25 outings this year, the defenseman will likely miss the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 after having reached that threshold in four straight seasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable to suit up Monday

The Heat list Butler (tailbone) as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Sidelined for the past four games with a bruised tailbone, Butler looks like he'll have a shot to suit up Monday, provided he can make it through the Heat's morning shootaround without any setbacks. If Butler is able to suit up against Memphis, Tyler Herro would likely move from the starting five and back into a sixth-man role, while both Max Strus and Caleb Martin would be in store for reductions in playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Suiting up Monday

Schwartz (lower body) will be in Monday's lineup against Pittsburgh, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Schwartz missed the last two games with a lower-body issue but he'll be back on Seattle's top line Monday. The 29-year-old has 17 points this season, including 12 in his last 12 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Expected to suit up Sunday

Stevenson (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. As is fellow running back Damien Harris (neck), which sets the stage for the duo to share early-down work versus Tennessee, while Brandon Bolden handles change-of-pace snaps. Either way, the composition of New England's Week 12 backfield will be clarified before the first wave of games Sunday, with a 1:00 ET kickoff on tap.
NFL
Field Level Media

Sixers star C Joel Embiid back after COVID-19 absence

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was back in the lineup Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games due to COVID-19 protocols. Embiid tested positive for the virus on Nov. 8 and the 76ers struggled in his absence by losing seven of the nine games. Embiid is averaging...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Suiting up Sunday

Windler (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Windler had been listed as questionable with a lower-back strain, but he'll be able to give it a go on the front end of a back-to-back set. With Cleveland at full health on the wing save for Collin Sexton (knee) -- who is out for the season -- Windler isn't a safe bet to be included in the rotation Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

No. 22 Michigan State wraps up nonconference slate vs. Toledo

Michigan State has been a pleasant surprise during nonconference play. The Spartans will have one more tuneup before their first Big Ten game this season. Ranked No. 22, Michigan State will host Mid-American Conference opponent Toledo on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a 73-64 home win over Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE

