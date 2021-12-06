ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Robert Woodard: Assigned to G League

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Woodard (ankle) was assigned to the Stockton Kings on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Warriors' Moses Moody: Sent to G League

Moody was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Moody has struggled to find the court, playing just 4.5 minutes per game over the Warriors' last 12 contests. Golden State will likely want to get their rookie some extended run while he's with Santa Cruz.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors assign Klay Thompson, James Wiseman to G League affiliate

The Warriors have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the club announced on social media. Thompson, who’s missed the past two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, will practice with Santa Cruz on Sunday. Joining the club’s G League affiliate is the latest step in his lengthy recovery.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Another big G League performance

Samanic finished Saturday's G League loss to Maine with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes. Samanic has dominated G League competition of late, averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over his past three games. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the floor over that span and has made seven of 17 attempts from three-point range. The 2019 first-round NBA draft pick is on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, and he could see some time with the NBA squad if a need arises in the frontcourt.
NBA
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
NBC Sports

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League

Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently working with the Warriors G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he will be practicing and scrimmaging.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' G League Coach Details Klay Thompson's Role With Team

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently...
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons Darius Garland Is An All-Star This Season

We are in the midst of a wildly exciting NBA season and one of the biggest breakout talents is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. Garland is averaging career-highs and is greatly assisting the Cavs, who currently have a 14-12 record and are surprisingly seventh in the Eastern Conference. There...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to G League

The Bucks transferred Mamukelashvili to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The two-way player will rejoin the Herd for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls after he picked up three minutes of garbage time run in each of Milwaukee's most recent three contests. With Milwaukee expected to address its lack of frontcourt depth by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal prior to the team's next game versus the Hornets on Wednesday, Mamukelashvili could be headed for a more extended stay in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Marcus Garrett: With G League team

Garrett has been sent down to the Heat's G League affiliate. Garrett has only appeared in four games for Miami this season, so he'll spend some time in the G League, where he'll have an opportunity to see significantly more playing time.
NBA
pajaronian.com

SC Warriors win a thriller at home against the Ignite | NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Warriors forward Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a team-high 24 points in a 112-110 win over the NBA G League Ignite on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while guard Moses Moody closed out the night...
NBA
All 76ers

Paul Reed Heads Back to NBA G League for a Game With Blue Coats

The Sixers are assigning Paul Reed to their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, this weekend. Reed, who starred in the developmental league last season as he won MVP and was named the Rookie of the Year, will make his first G League appearance since last year's championship in the Orlando bubble on Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman: Working out in G League

Wiseman (knee) reported to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this week to continue taking part in individual work, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Klay Thompson (Achilles) also practiced with Santa Cruz on Tuesday, though he appears to be further along in his recovery at this...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder send Gabriel Deck down to the G-League, for now

The OKC Thunder are off to a 6-14 record, losing six straight contests, with a 2-8 record in this last ten matchups. The Thunder started as a surprise, as they have in recent years, but now are tied for the second-worst team in the Western Conference, and only two games up on the last place Rockets with a game against Houston coming on Wednesday night. The Thunder are 0-2 this season against the space ships and need to wash the taste out of their month from Monday’s dreadful loss (or win, depending on how you view this season).
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Georgios Kalaitzakis: Returns to G League

The Bucks assigned Kalaitzakis to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The rookie second-round draft pick will head to the G League to get some playing time Monday in the Herd's matchup with the Windy City Bulls. Since he isn't a two-way player, Kalaitzakis could rejoin the Bucks immediately after the Herd's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks rookie Miles McBride continues to impress in G League

New York Knicks rookie point guard Miles McBride had another solid game in his second G League assignment. But it was not enough as the Westchester Knicks fell short against the Maine Celtics, 110-100, Monday night at Webster Bank Arena. McBride finished with a G League career-high 28 points highlighted...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets recall Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba from G League

The Rockets on Monday recalled Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix from their NBA G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Rockets (3-16), who've won consecutive games, host the Thunder on Monday night at Toyota Center and play five of their next six games at home. The G-League Vipers, who are off to an 8-0 start to the season, do not play again until Dec. 7.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Devon Dotson: Continues strong play in G League

Dotson tallied 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot over 37 minutes in Windy City's 102-101 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday. Dotson and fellow two-way player Tyler Cook combined for 56 points in the win, and the former led...
NBA

