Kings' Robert Woodard: Assigned to G League

The OKC Thunder are off to a 6-14 record, losing six straight contests, with a 2-8 record in this last ten matchups. The Thunder started as a surprise, as they have in recent years, but now are tied for the second-worst team in the Western Conference, and only two games up on the last place Rockets with a game against Houston coming on Wednesday night. The Thunder are 0-2 this season against the space ships and need to wash the taste out of their month from Monday’s dreadful loss (or win, depending on how you view this season).

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO