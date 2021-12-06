Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Sent to G League

Samanic finished Saturday's G League loss to Maine with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes. Samanic has dominated G League competition of late, averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over his past three games. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the floor over that span and has made seven of 17 attempts from three-point range. The 2019 first-round NBA draft pick is on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, and he could see some time with the NBA squad if a need arises in the frontcourt.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO