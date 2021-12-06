ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Sent to G League

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ramsey was assigned to the Stockton Kings on Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Warriors assign Klay Thompson, James Wiseman to G League affiliate

The Warriors have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the club announced on social media. Thompson, who’s missed the past two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, will practice with Santa Cruz on Sunday. Joining the club’s G League affiliate is the latest step in his lengthy recovery.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets make NBA history for consecutive wins after long losing streak

It’s well known that young NBA teams tend to run hot and cold, but the 2021-22 Houston Rockets have taken that to an extreme. Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma City — even with big names like Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green lost due to injury — was their fourth consecutive win. That streak began immediately after Houston (5-16) had lost 15 games in a row.
NBA
RealGM

Klay Thompson Assigned To G League For Increased Practice Reps

Klay Thompson's long comeback from injuries continues to take steps in the right direction. The Golden State Warriors have assigned Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League for some increased practice reps. Thompson has not played in an NBA game since Game 5 the 2019 NBA Finals....
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody secures Santa Cruz win with blocked shot in G League

There is excitement throughout the entire Warriors organization. From the NBA to the G League, Golden State has a lot to look forward to this season. First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have seen plenty of action with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season. Prior to the Warriors recalling both rookies from the G League to the NBA Saturday afternoon, Moody ended Friday night's game between the Sea Dubs and the G League Ignite with an impressive game-ending block.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jahmi'us Ramsey
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Another big G League performance

Samanic finished Saturday's G League loss to Maine with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three steals over 35 minutes. Samanic has dominated G League competition of late, averaging 26.7 points and 11.0 rebounds over his past three games. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the floor over that span and has made seven of 17 attempts from three-point range. The 2019 first-round NBA draft pick is on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, and he could see some time with the NBA squad if a need arises in the frontcourt.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons Darius Garland Is An All-Star This Season

We are in the midst of a wildly exciting NBA season and one of the biggest breakout talents is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. Garland is averaging career-highs and is greatly assisting the Cavs, who currently have a 14-12 record and are surprisingly seventh in the Eastern Conference. There...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Stockton Kings#Espn 1320 Sacramento#Clippers
CBS Sports

Heat's Marcus Garrett: With G League team

Garrett has been sent down to the Heat's G League affiliate. Garrett has only appeared in four games for Miami this season, so he'll spend some time in the G League, where he'll have an opportunity to see significantly more playing time.
NBA
NBC Sports

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League

Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently working with the Warriors G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he will be practicing and scrimmaging.
NBA
All 76ers

Paul Reed Heads Back to NBA G League for a Game With Blue Coats

The Sixers are assigning Paul Reed to their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, this weekend. Reed, who starred in the developmental league last season as he won MVP and was named the Rookie of the Year, will make his first G League appearance since last year's championship in the Orlando bubble on Saturday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to G League

The Bucks transferred Mamukelashvili to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The two-way player will rejoin the Herd for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls after he picked up three minutes of garbage time run in each of Milwaukee's most recent three contests. With Milwaukee expected to address its lack of frontcourt depth by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal prior to the team's next game versus the Hornets on Wednesday, Mamukelashvili could be headed for a more extended stay in the G League.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Moses Moody had game-saving block on assignment in G League

Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combined to score 29 points on Friday on assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League. Kuminga produced 12 points, five rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes of work in a 112-110 win over the Ignite. Moody recorded 17 points, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot, which helped seal the victory for Santa Cruz.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' G League Coach Details Klay Thompson's Role With Team

Sea Dubs coach explains what Klay will be doing in G League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson is on the court playing basketball once again as he nears his long-awaited return to the Warriors. Until he returns to game action, whenever that might be, Thompson is currently...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman: Working out in G League

Wiseman (knee) reported to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this week to continue taking part in individual work, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Klay Thompson (Achilles) also practiced with Santa Cruz on Tuesday, though he appears to be further along in his recovery at this...
NBA
247Sports

Watch: BJ Boston goes off for 46 points in G League game

Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kentucky guard and second round pick Brandon Boston Jr. to a 3-year, $4.3 million contract. The Clippers made a sizable investment in Boston. Of the $4.3 million, $2.5 million is guaranteed--the most guaranteed money in NBA history for a pick selected that late in the draft that didn't first spend time overseas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Georgios Kalaitzakis: Returns to G League

The Bucks assigned Kalaitzakis to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The rookie second-round draft pick will head to the G League to get some playing time Monday in the Herd's matchup with the Windy City Bulls. Since he isn't a two-way player, Kalaitzakis could rejoin the Bucks immediately after the Herd's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Devon Dotson: Another big G League effort

Dotson totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes for Windy City on Monday in a G League loss to Wisconsin. Dotson recently returned to Windy City after a two-game stint with the NBA Bulls, during which he totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. The 22-year-old displayed his all-around skill set in his return to Windy City, leading the club in assists and steals while notching 19 points and seven boards. Dotson isn't likely to see much NBA action this season, but his performance in the G League -- he is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game -- make him a candidate to be summoned whenever Chicago is in need of backcourt depth.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy