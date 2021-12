Lotulelei (illness) does not have an injury designation for Monday's game against New England. Lotulelei has been out since Week 10 and was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, even after being activated Tuesday, he was only able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. Following a full session Saturday, Lotulelei will be set to return to a key role along the Bills' defensive line heading into a divisional showdown against the Patriots.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO