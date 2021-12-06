ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Walker Hayes Recalls Stealing Dad’s Credit Card to Hit Applebee's for Dates

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago

OK, we're swooning. Walker Hayes ' "Fancy Like" collab with Applebee's was honestly meant to be. The country crooner, whose hit has gone viral on TikTok with the lyrics "Yeah, we fancy-like, Applebee’s on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake," shared with Ryan Seacrest he's always been a fan of the restaurant chain.

In fact, he used to steal his dad's credit card as a teen to take his now-wife Laney out on dates there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lcav7_0dFUE7MJ00

Too cute Listen back to the audio below for the full story and for more from Walker.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

How ‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes’ Ode to Fine Dining at Applebee’s, Became the Accidental Sync of the Year

That he just backed into this might be hard to believe for anyone who’s heard the song’s infectious callout to Applebee’s, and especially if you’ve seen the ad campaign the restaurant chain put together around the country smash. But he swears landing a commercial tie-in for the song was not even on his mind when he came up with it… and not because he was generally naive about licensing potential. “A lot of publishers had just felt strongly that my vibe belonged in that sync land,” he says, “and I’ve even gone to sync conferences and panels where they try to help you guide you on getting syncs.” No commercial or film placement ever came of those efforts. “Honestly, I quit going to them because I was like, man, nobody goes to Nashville for syncs. How many times do you get a sync person saying, ‘Give me something mainstream-country for this ad?'”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Baskett IV, 11, Towers Over His Gorgeous Mom In Rare Photos

Kendra Wilkinson’s 11-year-old son looked so grown up (and so tall!) in new photos that the model shared from Thanksgiving. Kendra Wilkinson, 36, celebrated Thanksgiving on November 25 by sharing rare photos of her two children, who are so grown up. The actress/model took to social media to post sweet snaps of herself posing with son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah, 7, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett. Kendra’s photos were so cute, but what stood out most about the snapshots was how tall Hank IV has gotten. The soon-to-be teenager even towered over his famous mother in one of the pics!
NFL
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Shares Photos Of Her & DaBaby's Daughter Following Assault Charge

Miami, FL – On the heels of being hit with assault charges following DaniLeigh’s public spat with DaBaby, the “Lil Bebe” rapper took to Instagram on Thanksgiving (November 25) looking to spread some positivity by sharing some adorable photos of her and DaBaby’s newborn daughter. “Thankful,” she captioned the slideshow...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Woman left in tears after date allegedly sends her home over her outfit

A Michigan woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she was left heartbroken when her date sent her home in an Uber because he didn’t like her outfit. “I spent 40 minutes on my makeup to meet his friends and co-workers at a grand opening for the retail company he works for,” said @nikki.jabs, who recently met Greg on a dating app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy