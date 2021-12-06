Walker Hayes Recalls Stealing Dad’s Credit Card to Hit Applebee's for Dates

OK, we're swooning. Walker Hayes ' "Fancy Like" collab with Applebee's was honestly meant to be. The country crooner, whose hit has gone viral on TikTok with the lyrics "Yeah, we fancy-like, Applebee’s on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake," shared with Ryan Seacrest he's always been a fan of the restaurant chain.

In fact, he used to steal his dad's credit card as a teen to take his now-wife Laney out on dates there!

