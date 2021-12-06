ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schweitzer reopening ski operations Tuesday, other local mountains look to open soon

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Ski season is back!

Snow is falling and Schweitzer is ready to reopen to skiers and snowboarders.

The mountain opened for limited ski operations at the end of November but had to temporarily close because of unusually warm temperatures.

Daily operations will resume on Tuesday, but with limited terrain. All skiers and snowboarders can buy midweek tickets on-site, but until more lifts can open, weekends will be reserved for pass holders and lodging guests.

Silver Mountain experienced a similar situation and had to temporarily shut down operations because of a lack of snow. The mountain got several new inches over the weekend and though a reopening date has not been set, a Facebook post teased that skiing will resume soon.

Lookout Pass is hoping to open on Friday. 49 Degrees North and Mt. Spokane have not yet announced opening dates, but more snow is own the way.

RELATED: Light snow in the valleys with driving issues in mountain passes – Mark

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

