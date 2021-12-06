Schweitzer reopening ski operations Tuesday, other local mountains look to open soon

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Ski season is back!

Snow is falling and Schweitzer is ready to reopen to skiers and snowboarders.

The mountain opened for limited ski operations at the end of November but had to temporarily close because of unusually warm temperatures.

Daily operations will resume on Tuesday, but with limited terrain. All skiers and snowboarders can buy midweek tickets on-site, but until more lifts can open, weekends will be reserved for pass holders and lodging guests.

Silver Mountain experienced a similar situation and had to temporarily shut down operations because of a lack of snow. The mountain got several new inches over the weekend and though a reopening date has not been set, a Facebook post teased that skiing will resume soon.

Lookout Pass is hoping to open on Friday. 49 Degrees North and Mt. Spokane have not yet announced opening dates, but more snow is own the way.

