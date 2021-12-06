Gator Bowl "Honor" For Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher

The Aggies return to the Gator Bowl for the second time under Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are well acquainted with the Gator Bowl . A&M knows what type of offense Dave Clawson brings while at the helm of Wake Forest.

A mix of both to close out 2021? Ok, Aggies.

The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) will face the No. 17 Demon Deacons (10-3) in Jacksonville to close out the regular season. Fisher, always trying to look on the positive side of life, remembers the last time the two schools met up in the 2017 Belk Bowl.

“I just kind of enjoyed the game as a fan,” Fisher said with a laugh. “That was one of my less stressful games as a head coach, but I wasn’t the head coach. I just enjoyed the game.”

Fisher was hired in December following the firing of Kevin Sumlin. Unable to coach in the game, the Aggies were led by interim coach Jeff Banks and QB Nick Starkel, who battled back and forth with QB John Wolford and the Demon Deacons' offense.

In the end, Wolford's 400-yard performance prevailed Wake to the 55-52 win. Soon after, the Aggies welcomed in the Kellen Mond era and the rest was history.

Fisher will bring a more hands-on look this time around against Clawson's staff when the game kicks off at 10 a.m. from TIAA Bank Stadium. Fisher holds a 4-0 record over the 54-year-old Wake Forest coach during his tenure at Florida State.

"I've known Dave a long time," Fisher said. "We had some great battles when we were in the ACC. He has done a tremendous job with this program."

Fisher's first bowl stop with A&M was in the Gator Bowl during the 2018 season. After an 8-4 record, the Aggies would close out the season with a 52-13 victory over North Carolina State.

The ground game was highlighted behind running back Trayveon Williams, who closed out his Aggie career with a 236-yard, three-touchdown performance. A&M also forced two interceptions against NC State's Ryan Finley, one of which was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

"The Gator Bowl has a lot of meaning. Not only it's one of the most prestigious bowls in this country," Fisher said. "It has a lot of meaning to me, and it's very important, and I say it’s a great honor for us to get back into the State of Florida."

Fisher speaks often of his relationship with former FSU coach Bobby Bowden. Serving as his offensive coordinator from 2007-09 before being promoted to head coach, the Seminoles went to the Gator Bowl in Bowden's final season, winning 33-21 over West Virginia.

Bowden passed away earlier this season at the age of 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

One of the key questions asked was if star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal would suit up following his announcement to declare for the NFL Draft. Fisher isn't sure, but does not think the projected first-rounder will travel with the team down south.

"I'm sure he will go train and do the things he will do to get ready for the draft," Fisher said.

Leal is the first, but not the last name to opt-out of the bowl game. Seniors such as safety Leon O'Neal and linebacker Aaron Hansford could call it a season and prepare for the next chapter. Fellow underclassmen such as running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer could declare in the coming days.

Fisher also addressed the status of quarterback Haynes King following his return from a leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado in Denver. While the freshman has practiced in light form earlier this month, he is not expected to be ready to go full speed come gameday.

Clawson gave high praise to Fisher for his work both at Florida State and A&M, laughing at how the Demon Deacons always were on the wrong side of the record books while he served in Tallahassee.

Clawson also praised how despite an 8-4 record, the Aggies might have the most monumental win of the season upsetting top-ranked Alabama back in October.

“They beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Clawson said. “This is a team that can play with anybody.”

The Gator Bowl is one of three non-New Year's Six Bowl games that features a pair of ranked opponents. The other two are the Citrus Bowl, with No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky, and the Alamo Bowl, featuring No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma.

A&M is 20-22 all-time in bowl games. The Aggies are 3-0 under Fisher.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here