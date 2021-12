What are your plans, dreams and ambitions for 2022?. Recently, I have been climbing up in the rankings, but due to my injury I think I will drop back down. My main aims for 2022 are to compete in a few World Cups and step up to the 5* level. It has been difficult to move up to 5* level this year due to COVID-19 and all the other riders trying to compete at that level, as well. I am also aiming to build up my string of horses; I have a few young ones coming up who I think are very exciting for the future. I have three older horses, with whom I have had great success in the last few years, so I would love to move up to the next level with them.

