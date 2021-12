MERIDEN — Starting on Friday, Meriden Youth Theatre at the YMCA will be putting on its fall performances in the Edison Middle School theater. “Frozen Junior” will be performed Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m, “Frozen Kids” will be on Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. and “Legally Blonde” will take place the following week with four performances starting Dec. 17 and ending on Dec. 19. There will be shows at 7 p.m and 2 p.m. for that musical.

