Thermal, Calif. – Dec. 1, 2021 – The Desert Holiday I kicked off in Hunter 1 Wednesday morning with the combined High Performance/Green Conformation Hunter division, sponsored by Ramard. Top professional hunter athletes took center stage as they rode for an early lead during day one of competition. Each horse and rider combination tried their hand over a classic hunter course for round one and then showcased their handiness over a trying handy round. Several of the top competitors came back for the flat portion to garner more points towards the championship honors. In the end, it was Mitch Endicott and Aventus who took the lead after day one of the competition. Nick Haness and Only Always were right on their heels to sit in second, while Joie Gatlin and D’Avant sit in third.

THERMAL, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO